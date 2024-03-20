LG CineBeam Q 4K Portable Projector preorder deal — get a free LG speaker
Plus, get a free LG wireless speaker
The right portable projector can make watching moves in your backyard — or anywhere else — a true cinematic experience. LG's new CineBeam Q 4K Projector promises all that and right now there's an epic preorder deal you can take advantage of.
Through April 7, you can preorder the LG CineBeam Q 4K Portable Projector for $1,299 at LG. Even better, you'll get a free LG XBoom 360 Wireless Speaker ($199 value) with your preorder. Click the "add both to cart" text to get this deal.
LG CineBeam Q 4K Smart Portable Laser Projector: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-15274760?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.lg.com/us/promotions/cinebeam-projector-portable-speaker-deal" data-link-merchant="lg.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">for $1,299 @ LG
Free LG XBoom Speaker! The new LG CineBeam Q Projector is compact, stylish, and can project 4K content on screens from 50 to 120 inches in size. It supports HDR10/HLG content, Apple AirPlay, and popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video, and Disney Plus. It sports HDMI and USB Type-C connectivity as well as a built-in handle that doubles as a kickstand. Preorder now and you'll get a free LG XBoom 360 Wireless Speaker ($199 value).
To get this deal, make sure to click the "add both to cart" option. (The speaker will automatically be added to your cart and no extra charge).
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
