LG CineBeam Q 4K Portable Projector preorder deal — get a free LG speaker

The right portable projector can make watching moves in your backyard — or anywhere else — a true cinematic experience. LG's new CineBeam Q 4K Projector promises all that and right now there's an epic preorder deal you can take advantage of.

Through April 7, you can preorder the LG CineBeam Q 4K Portable Projector for $1,299 at LG. Even better, you'll get a free LG XBoom 360 Wireless Speaker ($199 value) with your preorder. Click the "add both to cart" text to get this deal.

LG CineBeam Q 4K Smart Portable Laser Projector: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-15274760?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.lg.com/us/promotions/cinebeam-projector-portable-speaker-deal" data-link-merchant="lg.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">for $1,299 @ LG

Free LG XBoom Speaker! The new LG CineBeam Q Projector is compact, stylish, and can project 4K content on screens from 50 to 120 inches in size. It supports HDR10/HLG content, Apple AirPlay, and popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video, and Disney Plus. It sports HDMI and USB Type-C connectivity as well as a built-in handle that doubles as a kickstand. Preorder now and you'll get a free LG XBoom 360 Wireless Speaker ($199 value).

The new LG CineBeam Q is a compact and stylish projector that can showcase 4K content on screens from 50 to 120 inches in size. It supports HDR10/HLG content, Apple AirPlay, and popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video, and Disney Plus. It sports HDMI and USB Type-C connectivity as well as a built-in handle that doubles as a kickstand.

To get this deal, make sure to click the "add both to cart" option. (The speaker will automatically be added to your cart and no extra charge).