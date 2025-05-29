Last chance! Currys' A-May-Zing sale ends soon — 25 deals I'd buy from £15 on PS5 games, OLED TVs, appliances and more

Recommended reading

Get these Currys deals before they’re gone

Currys store
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
There’s only a few days left to shop Currys’ A-May-Zing sale, so now’s your last chance to get up to 30% off a range of TVs, appliances, video games and more.

Right now you can get the Samsung 55-inch S90D 4K OLED TV on sale for £849 at Currys. (Use “VIS15OFF” to get the whole discount.) This is an awesome value OLED TV with incredible picture quality and brightness, and this is the lowest price I’ve seen it drop to in this size.

You can also get up to 30% off appliances right now, with deals on big brands like Dyson, Ninja, Shark and more.

Keep scrolling to see all my favourite deals in Currys’ sale. Plus, check out our Currys discount codes coverage.

My favourite Currys deals

PS5 game sale: deals from £15 @ Currys

PS5 game sale: deals from £15 @ Currys
Some of the best PS5 games are included in Currys' sale. You can snag titles like GTA V, Astro Bot, Spider-Man 2 and more. Amazon has a similar sale on with different titles.
Govee RGB Smart Indoor LED Lightstrip
Govee RGB Smart Indoor LED Lightstrip: was £24 now £19 at Currys

We love Govee's smart lights and this deal makes the RGB Smart Indoor LED Lightstrip a great buy. You can use the Govee Home app to choose between over 16 million shades, sync the lights up to your music, and more. You can also control them via Alexa or Google Assistant.

Skullcandy Dime 3
Skullcandy Dime 3: was £34 now £24 at Currys

Our Skullcandy Dime 3 review said that these are some of the best cheap earbuds you can get right now. They deliver excellent sound quality, are great on calls and have a seriously compact design. Plus, you get up to 8 hours of listening time on a charge, or up to 20 hours when you use the charging case.

Ring Battery Doorbell
Ring Battery Doorbell: was £99 now £59 at Currys

At just £59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £279 now £169 at Currys

If your workload is strictly in office documents and your entertainment requirements are just for binge watching, this dirt cheap laptop is ideal with 4GB of RAM and a MediaTek Kompanio 520 Processor.

TVs

TV sale: deals from £89 @ Currys

TV sale: deals from £89 @ Currys
Currys has smart TVs on sale for as low as £89. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen. Note that Amazon and Argos are holding similar sales.
Hisense 55" A6N 4K TV
Hisense 55" A6N 4K TV: was £359 now £279 at Currys

This deal slashes the price of the Hisense A6N 4K TV. You'll get excellent picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10, support for 4K gaming at 60Hz and voice control thanks to Google Assistant.

Hisense 55" U7N Mini-LED 4K TV
Hisense 55" U7N Mini-LED 4K TV: was £999 now £599 at Currys

The Hisense U7N is fantastic way to lock down three important elements without breaking the bank: bright HDR performance, ample gaming features and an excellent display. In our Hisense U7N review, we shouted out this TV's 1,300+ nits of HDR brightness. Its Mini-LED backlighting is especially nice to have at this price point, along with its support for 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz.
Samsung 55" S90D 4K OLED TV
Samsung 55" S90D 4K OLED TV: was £1,199 now £849 at Currys

The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound. Our Samsung S90D review said "it offers the best bang for your buck." Use code "VIS15OFF" for the full discount.
Samsung 65" The Frame (LS03D) 4K QLED TV
Samsung 65" The Frame (LS03D) 4K QLED TV: was £1,299 now £1,170 at Currys

Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.

Appliances

Instant Pot Cold Brewer Coffee and Iced Tea Maker
Instant Pot Cold Brewer Coffee and Iced Tea Maker: was £79 now £50 at Currys

If you can't get enough cold brew coffee and iced tea, this cold brewer is a must buy. In our Instant Cold Brewer review, we loved its fast operation and ease of use. It made delicious cold brew coffee in 20 minutes, which is excellent compared to the usual 8-12 hour brewing time required for non-mechanical cold brewers.

Nespresso De'Longhi Lattissima One EN510.BK Coffee Machine
Nespresso De'Longhi Lattissima One EN510.BK Coffee Machine: was £219 now £171 at Currys

This entry-level De'Longhi Lattissima model is a great addition to your kitchen. In our Nespresso Lattissima One review we liked its large water container and automatic milk heat and foam feature. On the downside, it can't make large beverages, but that flaw is easier to forgive with this discount.

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Ball Animal Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner: was £379 now £279 at Currys

This upright corded vacuum cleaner can remove dirt and microscopic dust on all floors. Its HEPA filtration system captures allergens and bacteria, while the wand and hose enable cleaning in all those hard-to-reach spots.

Ninja Woodfire Pro XL
Ninja Woodfire Pro XL: was £399 now £349 at Currys

The Ninja Woodfire Pro XL can grill, smoke, bake and air fry in one, but this outdoor grill has a cult following for a reason. With the ability to use real smoker pellets to create that classic barbecue flavor, you won't miss your smoker one bit with this electric alternative.

Headphones

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: was £219 now £194 at Currys

Google's premium buds are truly excellent — our Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 review said they're "a must-own for every Android enthusiast." Their sleek design, useful AI features and long battery life (up to 48 hours) are paired with excellent sound and strong active noise canceling capabilities. After this discount, they're even better value.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £299 now £219 at Currys

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance. New immersive audio technology creates a multi-dimensional soundstage with proprietary digital signal processing software. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review we said that you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was £299 now £249 at Currys

As we noted in our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They come with enhanced sound, more features, and the same celebrated noise cancelation as their QC45 predecessor.

Laptops and tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was £239 now £159 at Currys

An entry-level Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Plus has been slashed in price. It features an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a long-lasting 7,040mAh battery and a snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip. You also get 5MP front and 8MP back cameras.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £279 now £169 at Currys

If your workload is strictly in office documents and your entertainment requirements are just for binge watching, this dirt cheap laptop is ideal with 4GB of RAM and a MediaTek Kompanio 520 Processor.

Lenovo Tab 12
Lenovo Tab 12: was £399 now £249 at Currys

Looking for a lightweight classroom companion? The Lenovo P12 tablet is easy to toss in a backpack, and it doesn’t skimp on specs. Its 12.7-inch (2944 x 1840) touchscreen display is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 CPU and 128GB of internal storage. To unleash your creativity (and productivity), Lenovo bundles their Tab Pen Plus, which is perfect for notetaking, sketching, and document editing.

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34
Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: was £499 now £379 at Currys

Armed with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage, Asus has given this Chromebook enough horsepower for any ChromeOS workload. This is one of the cheapest ways to get all the Chromebook Plus AI features, alongside impressive game streaming features to boot.

Phones

Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9: was £649 now £599 at Currys

The Google Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2424 OLED display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 10.5MP camera. In our Pixel 9 review, we said the new AI features, upgraded cameras and bigger battery make it the Pixel 9 phone to buy.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: was £1,149 now £1,099 at Currys

The iPhone 16 Pro Max has dropped in price. In our iPhone 16 Pro Max review, we liked its larger 6.9-inch display and handy Apple Intelligence features (like Writing Tools and the new Siri.) It also has epic battery life, lasting 17 hours and 38 minutes in our testing.

