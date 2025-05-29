Last chance! Currys' A-May-Zing sale ends soon — 25 deals I'd buy from £15 on PS5 games, OLED TVs, appliances and more

There’s only a few days left to shop Currys’ A-May-Zing sale, so now’s your last chance to get up to 30% off a range of TVs, appliances, video games and more.

Right now you can get the Samsung 55-inch S90D 4K OLED TV on sale for £849 at Currys. (Use “VIS15OFF” to get the whole discount.) This is an awesome value OLED TV with incredible picture quality and brightness, and this is the lowest price I’ve seen it drop to in this size.

You can also get up to 30% off appliances right now, with deals on big brands like Dyson, Ninja, Shark and more.

Keep scrolling to see all my favourite deals in Currys’ sale. Plus, check out our Currys discount codes coverage.

My favourite Currys deals

PS5 game sale: deals from £15 @ Currys

Some of the best PS5 games are included in Currys' sale. You can snag titles like GTA V, Astro Bot, Spider-Man 2 and more. Amazon has a similar sale on with different titles.

Price check: from £25 @ Amazon

Govee RGB Smart Indoor LED Lightstrip: was £24 now £19 at Currys We love Govee's smart lights and this deal makes the RGB Smart Indoor LED Lightstrip a great buy. You can use the Govee Home app to choose between over 16 million shades, sync the lights up to your music, and more. You can also control them via Alexa or Google Assistant.

Skullcandy Dime 3: was £34 now £24 at Currys Our Skullcandy Dime 3 review said that these are some of the best cheap earbuds you can get right now. They deliver excellent sound quality, are great on calls and have a seriously compact design. Plus, you get up to 8 hours of listening time on a charge, or up to 20 hours when you use the charging case.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was £99 now £59 at Currys At just £59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £279 now £169 at Currys If your workload is strictly in office documents and your entertainment requirements are just for binge watching, this dirt cheap laptop is ideal with 4GB of RAM and a MediaTek Kompanio 520 Processor.

TVs

TV sale: deals from £89 @ Currys

Currys has smart TVs on sale for as low as £89. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen. Note that Amazon and Argos are holding similar sales.

Price check: from £99 @ Amazon | from £109 @ Argos

Hisense 55" A6N 4K TV: was £359 now £279 at Currys This deal slashes the price of the Hisense A6N 4K TV. You'll get excellent picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10, support for 4K gaming at 60Hz and voice control thanks to Google Assistant.

Samsung 65" The Frame (LS03D) 4K QLED TV: was £1,299 now £1,170 at Currys Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.

Appliances

Ninja Woodfire Pro XL: was £399 now £349 at Currys The Ninja Woodfire Pro XL can grill, smoke, bake and air fry in one, but this outdoor grill has a cult following for a reason. With the ability to use real smoker pellets to create that classic barbecue flavor, you won't miss your smoker one bit with this electric alternative.

Headphones

Skullcandy Dime 3: was £34 now £24 at Currys Our Skullcandy Dime 3 review said that these are some of the best cheap earbuds you can get right now. They deliver excellent sound quality, are great on calls and have a seriously compact design. Plus, you get up to 8 hours of listening time on a charge, or up to 20 hours when you use the charging case.

Laptops and tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was £239 now £159 at Currys An entry-level Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Plus has been slashed in price. It features an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a long-lasting 7,040mAh battery and a snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip. You also get 5MP front and 8MP back cameras.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £279 now £169 at Currys If your workload is strictly in office documents and your entertainment requirements are just for binge watching, this dirt cheap laptop is ideal with 4GB of RAM and a MediaTek Kompanio 520 Processor.

Lenovo Tab 12: was £399 now £249 at Currys Looking for a lightweight classroom companion? The Lenovo P12 tablet is easy to toss in a backpack, and it doesn’t skimp on specs. Its 12.7-inch (2944 x 1840) touchscreen display is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 CPU and 128GB of internal storage. To unleash your creativity (and productivity), Lenovo bundles their Tab Pen Plus, which is perfect for notetaking, sketching, and document editing.

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: was £499 now £379 at Currys Armed with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage, Asus has given this Chromebook enough horsepower for any ChromeOS workload. This is one of the cheapest ways to get all the Chromebook Plus AI features, alongside impressive game streaming features to boot.

Phones