Last chance! Currys' A-May-Zing sale ends soon — 25 deals I'd buy from £15 on PS5 games, OLED TVs, appliances and more
There’s only a few days left to shop Currys’ A-May-Zing sale, so now’s your last chance to get up to 30% off a range of TVs, appliances, video games and more.
Right now you can get the Samsung 55-inch S90D 4K OLED TV on sale for £849 at Currys. (Use “VIS15OFF” to get the whole discount.) This is an awesome value OLED TV with incredible picture quality and brightness, and this is the lowest price I’ve seen it drop to in this size.
You can also get up to 30% off appliances right now, with deals on big brands like Dyson, Ninja, Shark and more.
Keep scrolling to see all my favourite deals in Currys’ sale. Plus, check out our Currys discount codes coverage.
- PS5 game sale: deals from £15
- Govee RGB Smart Indoor LED Lightstrip: was £24 now £19
- Skullcandy Dime 3 Wireless Earbuds: was £34 now £24
- Instant Pot Cold Brewer Coffee and Iced Tea Maker: was £79 now £50
- Ring Battery Doorbell: was £99 now £59
- TV sale: deals from £89
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £249 now £169
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was £299 now £249
- Ninja Woodfire Pro XL BBQ Grill & Smoker: was £399 now £349
- Google Pixel 9: was £649 now £599
- Hisense 55" U7N Mini-LED 4K TV: was £799 now £599
- Samsung 55" S90D 4K OLED TV: was £1,199 now £849 "VIS15OFF"
- iPhone 16 Pro Max: was £1,199 now £1,099
My favourite Currys deals
PS5 game sale: deals from £15 @ Currys
Some of the best PS5 games are included in Currys' sale. You can snag titles like GTA V, Astro Bot, Spider-Man 2 and more. Amazon has a similar sale on with different titles.
Price check: from £25 @ Amazon
We love Govee's smart lights and this deal makes the RGB Smart Indoor LED Lightstrip a great buy. You can use the Govee Home app to choose between over 16 million shades, sync the lights up to your music, and more. You can also control them via Alexa or Google Assistant.
Our Skullcandy Dime 3 review said that these are some of the best cheap earbuds you can get right now. They deliver excellent sound quality, are great on calls and have a seriously compact design. Plus, you get up to 8 hours of listening time on a charge, or up to 20 hours when you use the charging case.
At just £59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.
If your workload is strictly in office documents and your entertainment requirements are just for binge watching, this dirt cheap laptop is ideal with 4GB of RAM and a MediaTek Kompanio 520 Processor.
TVs
TV sale: deals from £89 @ Currys
Currys has smart TVs on sale for as low as £89. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen. Note that Amazon and Argos are holding similar sales.
Price check: from £99 @ Amazon | from £109 @ Argos
This deal slashes the price of the Hisense A6N 4K TV. You'll get excellent picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10, support for 4K gaming at 60Hz and voice control thanks to Google Assistant.
The Hisense U7N is fantastic way to lock down three important elements without breaking the bank: bright HDR performance, ample gaming features and an excellent display. In our Hisense U7N review, we shouted out this TV's 1,300+ nits of HDR brightness. Its Mini-LED backlighting is especially nice to have at this price point, along with its support for 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz.
Price check: £599 @ Amazon
The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound. Our Samsung S90D review said "it offers the best bang for your buck." Use code "VIS15OFF" for the full discount.
Price check: £850 @ Amazon
Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.
Appliances
If you can't get enough cold brew coffee and iced tea, this cold brewer is a must buy. In our Instant Cold Brewer review, we loved its fast operation and ease of use. It made delicious cold brew coffee in 20 minutes, which is excellent compared to the usual 8-12 hour brewing time required for non-mechanical cold brewers.
This entry-level De'Longhi Lattissima model is a great addition to your kitchen. In our Nespresso Lattissima One review we liked its large water container and automatic milk heat and foam feature. On the downside, it can't make large beverages, but that flaw is easier to forgive with this discount.
This upright corded vacuum cleaner can remove dirt and microscopic dust on all floors. Its HEPA filtration system captures allergens and bacteria, while the wand and hose enable cleaning in all those hard-to-reach spots.
The Ninja Woodfire Pro XL can grill, smoke, bake and air fry in one, but this outdoor grill has a cult following for a reason. With the ability to use real smoker pellets to create that classic barbecue flavor, you won't miss your smoker one bit with this electric alternative.
Headphones
Google's premium buds are truly excellent — our Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 review said they're "a must-own for every Android enthusiast." Their sleek design, useful AI features and long battery life (up to 48 hours) are paired with excellent sound and strong active noise canceling capabilities. After this discount, they're even better value.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance. New immersive audio technology creates a multi-dimensional soundstage with proprietary digital signal processing software. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review we said that you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.
As we noted in our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They come with enhanced sound, more features, and the same celebrated noise cancelation as their QC45 predecessor.
Laptops and tablets
An entry-level Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Plus has been slashed in price. It features an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a long-lasting 7,040mAh battery and a snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip. You also get 5MP front and 8MP back cameras.
Looking for a lightweight classroom companion? The Lenovo P12 tablet is easy to toss in a backpack, and it doesn’t skimp on specs. Its 12.7-inch (2944 x 1840) touchscreen display is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 CPU and 128GB of internal storage. To unleash your creativity (and productivity), Lenovo bundles their Tab Pen Plus, which is perfect for notetaking, sketching, and document editing.
Armed with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage, Asus has given this Chromebook enough horsepower for any ChromeOS workload. This is one of the cheapest ways to get all the Chromebook Plus AI features, alongside impressive game streaming features to boot.
Phones
The Google Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2424 OLED display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 10.5MP camera. In our Pixel 9 review, we said the new AI features, upgraded cameras and bigger battery make it the Pixel 9 phone to buy.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max has dropped in price. In our iPhone 16 Pro Max review, we liked its larger 6.9-inch display and handy Apple Intelligence features (like Writing Tools and the new Siri.) It also has epic battery life, lasting 17 hours and 38 minutes in our testing.
