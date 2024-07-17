I've found the best Prime Day running apparel deals to get your blood pumping

If you’re looking to revamp your current collection of running apparel, good news: Prime Day has you covered. Featuring some of the most popular brands on the market — including Under Armour and Adidas — Amazon is chock full of Prime Day apparel deals that athletes of all ages can appreciate. That being said, I’ve found a few brand-name bargains that stand out from the rest.

The best athletic apparel can be expensive as heck, but the proper purchase can be an affordable investment in your runner’s journey. Here are my favorite Prime Day running apparel deals to help get your rear in gear. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).

Best running apparel deals

Under Armour Women's Fly by 2.0 Running Shorts: was $25 now from $9 @ Amazon

Ideal for any running workout, the material wicks sweat and dries fast, with breathable mesh panels that prevent heat build-up, and a built-in brief for extra coverage.

Puma Men's 6 Pack Low Cut Socks: was $36 now $13 @ Amazon

Looking to swap out your stinky old socks for a premium pair from Puma? Sporting the company’s signature logo on the side, these low-cut athletic socks feature moisture-control technology and built-in arch support — on the cheap. Bonus: this deal includes six pairs.

Adidas Women's Squadra 21 Shorts: was $22 now from $16 @ Amazon

Made from Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials, these simple shorts feature moisture-absorbing and sweat-wicking properties to keep you dry as you move about, and a drawcord on the elastic waistband for a secure fit.

Hylaea No Show Running Athletic Anti-Blister Wicking Coolmax Socks: was $40 now $18 @ Amazon

Quality socks are a must for any runner, and these ones feature anti-blister cushioning; compressive arch support; moisture-wicking Coolmax fabric; and a seamless toe enclosure to keep your tootsies in tip-top shape as you run. The breathable mesh construction is easy on your feet, and this deal is easy on your wallet.

Under Armour Women's Fly by Shorts: was $30 now from $20 @ Amazon

Looking for some comfy running shorts that don’t skimp on quality? Look no further. These fast-drying UA shorts feature a mid-rise waistband; internal drawcord; a built-in brief; and an invisible zip pocket to stow essentials when you’re on the go (ie, keys, wallet, headphones). The woven fabric is lightweight and breathable, wicking away sweat with every stride.

Under Armour Men's Qualifier Run 2.0: was $65 now from $28 @ Amazon

When it comes to running apparel in the off-season, having the proper layers is key. This ½ zip jacket features a water-resistant woven overlay on the chest and four-way stretch construction for a flexible fit any athlete can appreciate — especially early morning runners. The soft knit, anti-pick, anti-pill fabric wicks sweat away as you run without weighing you down.

Under Armour Men's Launch Run 7-inch 2-in-1 Shorts: was $45 now from $32 @ Amazon

There are a variety of UA shorts on sale for Prime Day right now, and these ones feature a built-in compression liner for added support. The woven fabric is lightweight, durable, and breathable — the perfect combination for any quality running short. Breathable mesh panels provide enhanced ventilation, and there’s a nifty internal phone pocket on the right leg to keep you distraction-free as you run.

Adidas Men's Ultimate365 Sport Joggers: was $100 now from $38 @ Amazon

For those chillier mornings when an extra layer is more comfortable, these loose-fitting joggers are made for golfers, but any outdoor athlete can appreciate the stretchable fabric, front-zip pockets, and fully adjustable waistband.

Adidas Men's Own The Run Jacket: was $90 now from $39 @ Amazon

Featuring reflective details for low-light environments; a bungee-adjustable hood; zip pockets to stash your stuff, and a water-repellent finish, this lightweight jacket is an excellent choice for road runners. Bonus: it’s made with 100% recycled materials.

Under Armour Men's Storm Daytona Full Zip: was $110 now from $54 @ Amazon

Looking for lightweight luxury when you’re on the trail? This full-zip jacket features UA Storm technology to keep you dry, paired with an Armour Fleece lining (for extra warmth) and strategically woven overlays to shield your core from the wind. Made from 91% polyester and 9% elastane, the stretchable fabric moves with your natural gait, with ribbed elastic cuffs to keep the sleeves in place.