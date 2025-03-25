I review keyboards for a living — here's 7 Amazon Big Spring Sale mechanical keyboard deals I recommend

Save big on these excellent mechanical keyboards

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is underway and you can find various fantastic deals. If you’ve been eyeing some of the best mechanical keyboards but found them too expensive, now is the time to elevate your typing or gaming experience.

Right now, you can my favorite keyboard, the Cooler Master MK770 for $89 (via on-page digital coupon). Looking for something smaller and cheaper? Then the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 for $52 is another great deal. And if you need one of the best gaming keyboards, the Corsair K70 Max is on sale for $55 off it’s usual $229 price.

We might see even more price drops in the days to come, but if you don’t want to wait, here are 7 mechanical keyboards I recommend right now.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60
HyperX Alloy Origins 60: was $99 now $52 at Amazon

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is one of the best mini keyboards we’ve ever tested. In our HyperX Alloy Origins 60 review, we said this tiny peripheral perfectly captures both the conveniences and frustrations of the mini keyboard design, but it does so with HyperX’s signature no-nonsense design philosophy. If you have your heart set on a mini keyboard, it’s worth considering!

8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard
8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard: was $99 now $75 at Amazon

The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard sports a retro design inspired by Nintendo. It’s built well and packs Dual Super Buttons to help increase your productivity. It's great to type on and its companion software makes customization easy.

Cooler Master MK770
Cooler Master MK770: was $119 now $89 at Amazon

The Cooler Master MK770 is a fantastic keyboard for both typists and gamers. The responsive Kailh Box V2 switches and sturdy gasket-mounted design create a comfortable typing experience. The Macaron color option is also quite nice, as is the hot-swappable design.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini
SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini: was $179 now $101 at Amazon

The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini offers a high-quality build and a wide range of per-key customization options, designed specifically for competitive gamers. It's also an excellent showcase of the capabilities of SteelSeries OmniPoint Hall Effect switches. For those seeking every advantage over their competition, there is no better 60% keyboard than the Apex Pro Mini, especially at this reduced price.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini
Logitech MX Mechanical Mini: was $149 now $132 at Amazon

The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini is a low-profile mechanical keyboard designed with productivity in mind. It’s compact, stylish and lovely to type on, plus it’s available with a range of different switch options to customize the keyboard’s feel and sound. At this lower price, it's practically a steal!

Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless
Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless: was $169 now $137 at Amazon

The MX Mechanical is a decent mechanical keyboard for the low-profile, wireless niche. It's normally an expensive peripheral, but at this discounted price, it's a must-buy.

Corsair K70 Max
Corsair K70 Max: was $229 now $174 at Amazon

The Corsair K70 Max was released in 2023 but it's still one of the best boards you can buy, especially if you're a gamer. Like I said in my Corsair K70 Max review, this peripheral features a sturdy frame, effective sound-dampening tech, and magnetic switches that allow you to adjust each key’s actuation point, it’s the mechanical board for PC players.

Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Senior Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.

