I review keyboards for a living — here's 7 Amazon Big Spring Sale mechanical keyboard deals I recommend

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is underway and you can find various fantastic deals. If you’ve been eyeing some of the best mechanical keyboards but found them too expensive, now is the time to elevate your typing or gaming experience.

Right now, you can my favorite keyboard, the Cooler Master MK770 for $89 (via on-page digital coupon). Looking for something smaller and cheaper? Then the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 for $52 is another great deal. And if you need one of the best gaming keyboards, the Corsair K70 Max is on sale for $55 off it’s usual $229 price.

We might see even more price drops in the days to come, but if you don’t want to wait, here are 7 mechanical keyboards I recommend right now.

Mechanical keyboard deals

8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard: was $99 now $75 at Amazon The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard sports a retro design inspired by Nintendo. It’s built well and packs Dual Super Buttons to help increase your productivity. It's great to type on and its companion software makes customization easy.

Cooler Master MK770: was $119 now $89 at Amazon The Cooler Master MK770 is a fantastic keyboard for both typists and gamers. The responsive Kailh Box V2 switches and sturdy gasket-mounted design create a comfortable typing experience. The Macaron color option is also quite nice, as is the hot-swappable design.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini: was $179 now $101 at Amazon The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini offers a high-quality build and a wide range of per-key customization options, designed specifically for competitive gamers. It's also an excellent showcase of the capabilities of SteelSeries OmniPoint Hall Effect switches. For those seeking every advantage over their competition, there is no better 60% keyboard than the Apex Pro Mini, especially at this reduced price.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini: was $149 now $132 at Amazon The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini is a low-profile mechanical keyboard designed with productivity in mind. It’s compact, stylish and lovely to type on, plus it’s available with a range of different switch options to customize the keyboard’s feel and sound. At this lower price, it's practically a steal!