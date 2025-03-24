Hurry! Snag this RTX 4070 gaming laptop for $400 off before it sells out
This is a real sweet spot in terms of price to performance
The Amazon Big Spring Sale is happening this week, but that doesn't mean you can only find great deals at Amazon.
I review laptops for a living and I just found a pretty sweet deal on a 16-inch gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 power. For a limited time the Lenovo Legion 5i with Nvidia RTX 4070 is on sale for $1,449 at B&H Photo, which is $400 off the usual $1,849 asking price.
I believe a 16-inch screen and the RTX 4070 are both sweet spots in terms of striking a balance between performance, price and portability, so I think this is a great opportunity to snag a killer gaming laptop at a sweet discount.
This five-pound beast is built for gaming thanks to its Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Not only can it run even the best Steam games at great framerates, they should look lovely too on the 16-inch (2560 x 1600) OLED display.
If the $1,500 price tag is still a bit rich for your tastes, B&H also has a less powerful model of the same laptop on sale for the same $400 discount. This cheaper model has an RTX 4060 instead of a 4070, but it's still a great machine.
This cheaper model has the same Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, but it has a weaker Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU inside.
I've long been a fan of Lenovo laptops because the lion's share I've reviewed are capable and well-designed, with comfortable keyboards and good port arrays.
So if you or someone you love is looking for a laptop play the best PC games on, this is a great choice. The speedy 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU pairs well with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU to give you enough muscle to run most games at good to great framerates, though you may need to dial down the high-end raytracing effects in demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty to get the best framerates.
But with 32GB of RAM these gaming laptops should be plenty speedy for both work and play, and the terabyte of storage gives you room to keep your favorite games always at the ready. And since the 16-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) 240Hz screen can display HDR content and supports Dolby Vision, it should make streaming your favorite movies and TV look as good as your games.
Plus, you can hook it up to a TV or monitor for big-screen gaming thanks to the HDMI 2.1 port on the Legion 5i. You also get two USB-A slots, two USB-C ports, an ethernet socket, a 3-in-1 Micro SD card reader and a headphone jack.
So if you've been on the hunt for a good gaming laptop that won't break the bank, this is a great opportunity to pick one up and save yourself $400 in the process.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Alex Wawro is a lifelong tech and games enthusiast with more than a decade of experience covering both for outlets like Game Developer, Black Hat, and PC World magazine. A lifelong PC builder, he currently serves as a senior editor at Tom's Guide covering all things computing, from laptops and desktops to keyboards and mice.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Not a typo! LG's G4 OLED TV is $800 off right now for Amazon's spring sale
Massive Walmart spring sale is live now — here's 15 deals I'd recommend for under $99