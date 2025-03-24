Hurry! Snag this RTX 4070 gaming laptop for $400 off before it sells out

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is happening this week, but that doesn't mean you can only find great deals at Amazon.

I review laptops for a living and I just found a pretty sweet deal on a 16-inch gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 power. For a limited time the Lenovo Legion 5i with Nvidia RTX 4070 is on sale for $1,449 at B&H Photo, which is $400 off the usual $1,849 asking price.

I believe a 16-inch screen and the RTX 4070 are both sweet spots in terms of striking a balance between performance, price and portability, so I think this is a great opportunity to snag a killer gaming laptop at a sweet discount.

If the $1,500 price tag is still a bit rich for your tastes, B&H also has a less powerful model of the same laptop on sale for the same $400 discount. This cheaper model has an RTX 4060 instead of a 4070, but it's still a great machine.

I've long been a fan of Lenovo laptops because the lion's share I've reviewed are capable and well-designed, with comfortable keyboards and good port arrays.

So if you or someone you love is looking for a laptop play the best PC games on, this is a great choice. The speedy 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU pairs well with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU to give you enough muscle to run most games at good to great framerates, though you may need to dial down the high-end raytracing effects in demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty to get the best framerates.

But with 32GB of RAM these gaming laptops should be plenty speedy for both work and play, and the terabyte of storage gives you room to keep your favorite games always at the ready. And since the 16-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) 240Hz screen can display HDR content and supports Dolby Vision, it should make streaming your favorite movies and TV look as good as your games.

Plus, you can hook it up to a TV or monitor for big-screen gaming thanks to the HDMI 2.1 port on the Legion 5i. You also get two USB-A slots, two USB-C ports, an ethernet socket, a 3-in-1 Micro SD card reader and a headphone jack.

So if you've been on the hunt for a good gaming laptop that won't break the bank, this is a great opportunity to pick one up and save yourself $400 in the process.