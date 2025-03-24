Hurry! Save up to 50% off patio furniture and accessories

Spring is in the air and if your patio is in need of a refresh, At Home has a variety of spring sales live right now.

For a limited time, At Home is taking up to 50% off select patio furniture and accessories. The sale includes patio umbrellas, bar tables, throw pillows, dining chairs, and more. Even better, Insider Perks members get access to exclusive deals. (It's free to join via the At Home website). For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best At Home coupon codes.

Spring sale: up to 50% off patio furniture @ At Home

At Home is taking up to 50% off select patio furniture and accessories during its latest sale. The sale includes patio umbrellas, bar tables, throw pillows, dining chairs, and more. Even better, Insider Perks members get access to exclusive deals. (It's free to join via the At Home website). It's one of the biggest At Home sales we've seen.

This is one of the biggest sales we've seen from At Home, which offers everything you could possibly need for your patio. For instance, as part of the sale you'll find patio accessories on sale from $7. Meanwhile, larger furniture like accent chairs, bar carts, and tables are up to 50% off.

If you'd like to freshen up your home's interior, At Home has Black Label Jar Candles 2-Packs on sale for $10. Note: This deal is for Insider Perks members only. Otherwise, each individual candle is $7.99.

At Home offers same-day delivery starting at $10. You can also opt for free 2-hour in-store pickup on select items.

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

