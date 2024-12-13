Hurry! Amazon is taking 40% off fitness gear — 7 deals I recommend to get in shape
Keep your muscles swole and your wallet slim
December is an amazing month for deals. Unfortunately, it's a horrible month for your waistline. From holiday parties to family get-togethers, there are calories lurking in every corner. Fortunately, there are plenty of great deals to help you stay in shape.
For example, right now Amazon is taking up to 40% off select fitness gear with deals from $9. The sale includes resistance bands, dumbbells, yoga mats, and workout machines. We've been working up a sweat just looking at the best deals and we've listed our favorites below.
Best workout deals
These 10-lb. dumbbells are ideal for beginners or anyone looking to add a low weight/high rep workout to their routine. The neoprene coating provides a solid grip whether your hands are sweaty or dry.
This exercise ball doubles as a seat for your desk. It helps engage your core while sitting, which in turn improves your sitting posture, strengthens your core muscles, and reduces lower back pain.
Durable enough for lengthy sparring, this punching bag is freestanding and has a solid base that can be filled with sand. It stands approximately 70' inches tall and it's designed for dynamic strikes targeting the entire body range.
While it's above our $100 threshold, this deal deserves attention. The Bowflex adjustable dumbbell took the best overall spot in our best kettlebell guide. Our review praised this clever 6-in-1 adjustable kettlebell that ranges from 8-40 pounds with simple dial adjustments. Save space and money by replacing six kettlebells with one versatile piece of equipment.
These adjustable dumbbells offer five weights in one ranging from 5-lbs to 25-lbs. That makes them ideal for a wide variety of workouts, with a safety dial system to prevent weights falling off. Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this sale price.
A foldable rower that doesn't take up too much room, this Yosuda also stays quiet thanks to a magnetic resistance system and a 10-lb. flywheel. It has a maximum weight capacity of up to 350 lbs. and its 48-inch range of motion fits users from 4'5'' to 6'2''. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.
The Peloton Bike has a 22-inch touchscreen which allows you to view live fitness classes as you work out. This exercise bike has a small footprint, which is about the same size as a yoga mat at four feet long and two feet wide. There's also a metal cage at the back to store dumbbells. Our Peloton Bike review praised this device's flexibility and convenience, and we also loved Peloton's engaging exercise classes.
