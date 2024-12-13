Hurry! Amazon is taking 40% off fitness gear — 7 deals I recommend to get in shape

December is an amazing month for deals. Unfortunately, it's a horrible month for your waistline. From holiday parties to family get-togethers, there are calories lurking in every corner. Fortunately, there are plenty of great deals to help you stay in shape.

For example, right now Amazon is taking up to 40% off select fitness gear with deals from $9. The sale includes resistance bands, dumbbells, yoga mats, and workout machines. We've been working up a sweat just looking at the best deals and we've listed our favorites below.

Best workout deals

Trideer Yoga Ball: was $45 now $39 at Amazon This exercise ball doubles as a seat for your desk. It helps engage your core while sitting, which in turn improves your sitting posture, strengthens your core muscles, and reduces lower back pain.

Keppi Adjustable Dumbbells Set: was $199 now $179 at Amazon These adjustable dumbbells offer five weights in one ranging from 5-lbs to 25-lbs. That makes them ideal for a wide variety of workouts, with a safety dial system to prevent weights falling off. Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this sale price.

Yosuda Rowing Machine: was $299 now $186 at Amazon A foldable rower that doesn't take up too much room, this Yosuda also stays quiet thanks to a magnetic resistance system and a 10-lb. flywheel. It has a maximum weight capacity of up to 350 lbs. and its 48-inch range of motion fits users from 4'5'' to 6'2''. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.