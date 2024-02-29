Huge winter clearance sale — Patagonia, Carthartt and more from $26
Save on jackets, pullovers and more
Spring officially starts on March 19. For bargain hunters, that means now is the time to stock up on winter gear. Retailers are offering winter clearance sales and there's plenty of gear that's marked down by as much as 50%.
If you're looking to bring your workouts outdoor, REI has the New Balance NB Heat Half-Zip Top for $26. That's $64 off and one of the best price we've seen for this men's top. Below I've rounded up five of the best deals you can get across multiple brands right. Just remember that these sales will end soon.
Winter clearance sales — Quick Links
- New Balance Heat Grid Top: was $90 now $26 @ REI
- Patagonia R1 Daily Bottoms: was $129 now $89 @ REI
- Carhartt Storm Defender Loose Fit Jacket: was $154 now $104 @ Carhartt
- Re-Tool X Nano Pullover: was $269 now $133 @ Patagonia
- The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket: was $330 now $214 @ Backcountry
Winter clearance sales
New Balance Heat Grid Half-Zip Top (Men's): was $90 now $26 @ REI
Don't let those blustery winds keep you from training outdoors. The New Balance Heat Grid Half-Zip Top features NB HEAT technology, which is a fancy way of saying it helps keep you warm while wicking away moisture. It's made of recycled polyester and spandex, making it ideal for any type of outdoor activities.
Price check: $90 @ New Balance
Patagonia R1 Daily Bottoms (Women's): was $129 now $89 @ REI
The Patagonia R1 Daily Bottoms were designed to be worn on those chilly spring days. The stretchy, smooth-faced technical layer is great for everyday activities and made with a soft 94% recycled polyester fabric that feels like traditional fleece next to the skin. Note that Patagonia offers the same price, but REI has more size/color options.
Price check: $89 @ Patagonia
Carhartt Storm Defender Loose Fit Jacket (Men's): was $154 now $104 @ Carhartt
The only thing worse than being cold is being cold and wet. Eliminate that possibility entirely with Carhartt's Storm Defender Heavyweight Jacket. Available in various colors and sizes, it features a 100% nylon shell, storm flaps and an adjustable roll-away hood that can be removed entirely. Downpours don't stand a chance.
Price check: $139 @ Amazon
Re-Tool X Nano Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $133 @ Patagonia
This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep your warm on winter days and chilly spring evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation.
Price check: $161 @ Backcountry
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket (Men's): was $330 now $214 @ Backcountry
This vintage winter puffy will keep your warm and dry should any spring showers come your way. Its water-repellent finish fends off flurries or drizzles and it packs away inside its own pocket for compact stashing. The 700-fill goose down is responsibly sourced and lightweight. Various colors/sizes are on sale from $214.
Price check: $330 @ The North Face
