Huge Sony sale at Best Buy — up to $1,800 off Bravia TVs

The next major retail holiday is still weeks out, but there is some good news if you're looking for a new TV. March Madness typically brings an uptick in TV deals and if you want to start your shopping early, I've spotted an epic deal on Sony TVs.
For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $1,800 off select Sony TVs. It's worth noting that Sony TVs tend to be priced higher than your average TV, so any discount is welcome. Below I've rounded up the top four deals you can get right now. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to this week's Best Buy coupon codes).
- Sony 65" Bravia XR A75L 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,499
- Sony 55" Bravia 7 Mini-LED 4K QLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,599
- Sony 55" Bravia XR A95L 4K OLED TV: was $2,799 now $2,699
- Sony 98" Bravia XR X90L 4K TV: was $7,999 now $6,199
The Bravia XR A75L is a (2023) Sony OLED with features designed specifically for PS5 gamers. For instance, it has a 120Hz refresh rate with two HDMI 2.1 ports and 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM support. You also get Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, which optimize picture quality while gaming and streaming on your PS5. Other features include HDR support and built-in Google TV/Google Assistant.
The Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED TV takes the best of what makes Sony displays so sought-after and makes it value intensive. It's the cheapest Mini-LED in Sony's 2024 TV lineup, which makes it perfect for some incredible savings. The Bravia 7 comes kitted with an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGen TV access, plus support for almost all of the HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.
The Sony Bravia A95L is a QD-OLED TV that combines two display technologies: quantum dots for vibrant colors/expanded brightness and OLED for perfect blacks/infinite contrast. That results in a picture that isn't merely good, it's sumptuous with every type of content, every time. In our Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV offers superlative picture and top-notch sound, mated with the outstanding Google TV interface and a cornucopia of other useful options.
Despite being but a mere LED TV, the X90L still has a lot going for it. It uses full array local dimming to give you clear and concise contrasts. There are also PS5 exclusive features like Auto Genre Picture Mode and Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which means you can expect to get the best performance from your gaming console. In our Sony Bravia X90L review, we hailed its HDR performance, anti-glare properties, and black levels, making it the ideal choice for cinematic movie enjoyers.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
