Huge Sony sale at Best Buy — up to $1,800 off Bravia TVs

The next major retail holiday is still weeks out, but there is some good news if you're looking for a new TV. March Madness typically brings an uptick in TV deals and if you want to start your shopping early, I've spotted an epic deal on Sony TVs.



For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $1,800 off select Sony TVs. It's worth noting that Sony TVs tend to be priced higher than your average TV, so any discount is welcome. Below I've rounded up the top four deals you can get right now. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to this week's Best Buy coupon codes).

Best Sony TV deals

Sony 65" Bravia XR A75L OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 at Best Buy The Bravia XR A75L is a (2023) Sony OLED with features designed specifically for PS5 gamers. For instance, it has a 120Hz refresh rate with two HDMI 2.1 ports and 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM support. You also get Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, which optimize picture quality while gaming and streaming on your PS5. Other features include HDR support and built-in Google TV/Google Assistant.