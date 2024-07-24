Huge smartwatch sale — 7 deals from Apple, Google, Samsung, and more

Looking to pick up one of our picks for the best smartwatch in 2024? Great news — plenty of the best ones are discounted right now.

We've been digging through the offers and have found savings to be had on Apple Watch Series 9 and even the Ultra 2, as well as the excellent Google Pixel Watch 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, and Fitbit Sense 2. So, whether your phone is running iOS or Android, there's a deal for you in the roundup below. Here's our rundown of the best smartwatch deals this week.

Best Smartwatch Deals

Fitbit Sense 2: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

For under $180 you can get Fitbit's most feature-packed smartwatch yet, including an EDA sensor for stress tracking, built-in GPS, an ECG, heart rate monitor, and plenty more. The discount only applies to the Shadow Grey colorway.

OnePlus Watch 2: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

OnePlus finally moved its wearables to Wear OS and in doing so made one of the best devices running Google's platform. GPS tracking is great, and so is battery life, while the understated design is a nice touch, too.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $399 now $278 @ Amazon

While the Watch 6 doesn't make sweeping changes from what came before, the big boost comes in terms of performance with a new chipset and increased RAM making it the most responsive Galaxy Watch ever.

Apple Watch 9: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

Currently the newest Apple Watch, the Series 9 adds cycle tracking and a temperature sensor, as well as a new S9 chip to allow for better performance throughout watchOS - and that means it'll pair nicely with watchOS 11 later this year, too.

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $399 now $319 @ Amazon

Google's space-age style watch offers 24 hours of battery life in just 75 minutes of charging, with an all-new heart rate sensor that ties in with Fitbit systems to offer incredible accuracy. Wear OS also allows you to run third-party apps from the Play Store.

Garmin Forerunner 945: was $599 now $289 @ Walmart

One of the best running watches around, the Forerunner 945 can be paired with streaming services to keep the music playing while offering Garmin's trademark pinpoint GPS accuracy and running metrics.