Huge Roku sale at Amazon — streaming devices and TVs start at just $28

Of all the streaming devices I've tried, Roku is by far my favorite. You can find one of its streaming devices plugged into every TV I own. It's a mutual feeling among other Tom's Guide experts; in testing and reviews, editors have noted an appreciation for the brand's clean interface, longevity and affordability — even more so when they're on sale.

Right now, one of the best Roku devices, the Streaming Stick 4K, is just $39 at Amazon. After some deeper digging, I discovered plenty of other players sporting price slashes at the mega e-tailer, from sticks to soundbars. So if you need an upgrade (or are not quite ready yet to invest in a smart TV), be sure to check out every deal listed below.

Best Roku Deals

Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $28 @ Amazon

If you're on a bit of a budget but need to give your 4K TV a smart upgrade, getting the Roku Express 4K+ is a solid option. Although the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is our top choice, in our Roku Express 4K Plus review, we still gave it 4 out of 5 stars and found it an overall impressive streaming device.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

If you're looking to get the best streaming device you want the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It's not just our favorite Roku device — it's the best streaming stick Tom's Guide has ever tested. In our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, we praised the small player for its excellent 4K streaming quality and its HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. We recommend it over Chromecast and Fire Sticks due to its simpler user experience.

Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device: was $64 now $45 @ Amazon

In our review of the Roku Ultra LT, we said it offers the best features of Roku's highest-end streaming player for a reasonable price. Compared to the beefier Ultra, it lacks an additional USB port for storage but does offer a microSD slot. This bundled deal we found (30% off) includes headphones that can connect to the remote.

Roku Ultra Streaming Device: was $99 now $90 @ Amazon

The best premium Roku device, according to our editors, the Roku Ultra is worth the heftier price tag thanks to its built-in Ethernet port for stable streaming and fastest performance. Plus, its Roku Voice Remote Pro comes with free headphones for privacy mode.

Roku Streambar Media Player: was $128 now $99 @ Amazon

The Roku Streambar is great if you want a compact audio solution for your TV that also gives you access to Roku's smart TV user interface. While $99 isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen for it, it's still right if you're looking for a good soundbar without breaking the bank.

Roku 40" Select Series 1080p Smart TV: was $229 now $178 @ Amazon

The Roku Select Series 4K models are a bit of an upgrade over their HD counterparts. The 4K models feature HDR10 Plus/HLG HDR support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support and you get four HDMI ports. This is one of the best 4K TVs you can get for the price.