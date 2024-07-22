Huge Patagonia sale slashes prices up to 50% — 7 deals I’d shop starting at $18
Patagonia apparel deals for every season
Although it's currently warm in most areas of the United States, it's no secret that weather can be unpredictable. Fortunately, Patagonia, the clothing brand famous for its superior outdoor gear, can refresh your wardrobe regardless of the weather forecast.
Right now, Patagonia is offering huge savings of up to 50% on a wide range of apparel for every season. Whether you're gearing up for a day at the beach, protecting yourself from rainy weather or preparing for the chilly months ahead, there's plenty of quality, stylish and sustainable items to suit everyone's needs.
With deals starting at just $18, I recommend stocking up on your favorite pieces ASAP. Here are 7 items I would buy during just about any season.
Best Patagonia Deals
Patagonia Fitz Roy Icon Trad Cap: was $39 now $18 @ Patagonia
With a wide selection of unisex hats marked down by 50%, the Fitz Roy Icon Cap in Mystery Mauve is my favorite. However, if you're more of a trucker hat person, there are a few versions of the Fitz Roy Horizons Trucker Hat on sale. The Surf Trad Cap is another cool option featuring original artwork and is available in three designs.
Patagonia Men's Mahnya Fleece Shorts: was $89 now $43 @ Patagonia
Perfect for both cool and warm weather months, these versatile shorts are made of regenerative organic certified cotton and recycled polyester mélange French terry. They're durable enough to wear during work outs yet comfortable enough to lounge around the house in.
Patagonia Women's Pack Out Pullover: was $129 now $63 @ Patagonia
From your daily run to running errands, this pullover provides warmth, breathability and comfort. It features an oversized fit, making it the perfect layering piece to add to your wardrobe.
Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover (men’s): was $139 now $68 @ Patagonia
With the Patagonia Snap-T Fleece Pullover, you get six different sale styles to choose from. Made from satiny double-sided Synchilla fleece, this pullover is warm, comfortable and just a little bit retro-looking. The women's version of the pullover is also on sale for $68.
Patagonia Women's Reversible One-Piece Swimsuit: was $159 now $78 @ Patagonia
Who doesn't love two for the price of one? This reversible swimsuit features a versatile strap system that can be worn tied over the shoulders or crossed in back for a more secure fit. It's soft, stretchy and durable making it the perfect one-piece for your next beach or pool day.
Patagonia Men's Isthmus Utility Jacket: was $199 now $98 @ Patagonia
Ideal for casual wear, hiking or even heading to work in the rain, this jacket is made of moisture-resistant fabric and features an adjustable hood. It's a great transitional jacket between seasons and will keep you dry and comfortable in mild weather.
Patagonia Women's Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover: was $269 now $133 @ Patagonia
This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on chilly days and evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation. (P.S. You can get the men's version in Lagom Blue for $163).
