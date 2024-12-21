Huge holiday weekend sale is live — here's 25 gifts that will arrive before Christmas

Let's be real: this weekend is actually your last chance to order holiday gifts online and ensure they will arrive before Christmas. So if you're a last-minute shopper, you're in luck. We're currently seeing huge holiday discounts from just about every major retailer.

Shopping for some top-notch apparel? I recommend adding this Champion Fleece Hoodie to your cart for just $30 via Amazon, or picking up this Patagonia Pullover with 50% off at Patagonia. If you have an adventurer in your life, gift them with this Yeti Hopper M Series Backpack that features nearly $100 off at Amazon. Plus, you can't go wrong with the Beats Pill Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for just $99 also at Amazon.

If you're wondering if these items will arrive before the holidays, the answer is yes. I've rounded up all the best deals that will arrive on your doorstep before Christmas — but you'll need to add them to your cart and order ASAP. You can also opt for same-day in-store pick-up at retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy. Here are my 25 favorite last-minute gifts to shop this weekend. (Also, check out our larger guide to the best Christmas deals right now).

Best Last-Minute Gifts

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 at Amazon Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The front-facing speaker delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers. Prime members are eligible for next-day delivery.

Switch Sonic Superstars: was $29 now $24 at Amazon A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Mega Drive will love. Superstars is a carefully-crafted love letter to classic Sonic, and longtime fans will love it. If you order today, it will arrive before Christmas.

Yeti Rambler Tumbler 25 oz: was $38 now $30 at Amazon For someone who is always on the go, this Yeti tumbler is the perfect sidekick. Its handle and cup holder-compatible design make it ideal for toting water or iced coffee on road trips, a daily commute and work out sessions. It also comes with a straw for easy sipping. Prime members who order today will get free delivery before Christmas.

Champion Powerblend Fleece Hoodie: was $50 now $30 at Amazon This double-lined, drawcord hoodie (featuring metal crommets), is an elevated, thicker version of the other sweatshirt on this list. A blend of polyester and cotton, it's designed to resist pilling and shrinkage, providing buyers with a longer wear time. It's available in 20-plus colorways, including the maroon pictured, which starts at $30. Prime members are eligible for free next-day delivery.

Lululemon Warm Revelation Beanie Wordmark: was $48 now $39 at lululemon (US) Who doesn't love receiving a new beanie? Pop on this merino wool-blend beanie when temperatures drop to help keep you cozy on chilly days. The unisex hat is naturally thermoregulating and soft against skin, so you or a loved one will want to sport it all winter. Order by December 22 to get this by Christmas Eve.

Columbia Lodge Sherpa Full Zip Fleece Jacket: was $80 now $40 at Columbia Sportswear The perfect everyday fleece, this fuzzy full zip is ideal for heading out in chilly weather and running all your errands around town. Featuring an on-trend design and convenient pockets, you'll find any excuse to throw this toasty layer on. Opt for rush delivery at check out to receive it by Christmas.

Fujifilm Instax Mini SE with Bonus Film: was $67 now $57 at Walmart A great starter kit for instant photography. This entry-level Instax includes a 10-pack of film to get you started, while the automatic exposure makes it hard to take a bad shot. The simple controls and built-in flash make it perfect for beginners. Pick up it up in-store today or order today to have it delivered before Christmas.

Solo Stove Mesa 5" Tabletop Firepit: was $79 now $59 at Walmart Just like full-size smokeless fire pits, the Mesa burns wood or pellets efficiently, emitting almost no soot in the air. It's ideal if you want to make s'mores, but don't want the hassle of firing up your full-size fire pit. It also makes for great tabletop ambiance and will add a little warmth to any gathering. In our Solo Stove Mesa review, we gave the small but mighty fire pit 4.5/5 stars. Order today to receive by Christmas Eve.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $59 at Amazon At just $59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price. Prime members are eligible for free next-day delivery.

Ninja Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle: was $139 now $99 at Amazon There's nothing like waking up on a holiday morning to a sizzling breakfast. And this indoor griddle can cook up all your delicious favorites — like pancakes, eggs and bacon — in a flash. But breakfast isn't the only thing this grill is capable of. You can cook everything from char grilled strip steaks to sizzling fajita veggies with temperatures that reach up to 500°F. Prime members are eligible for free next-day delivery.

Aura Mason: was $199 now $169 at Amazon The Aura Mason frame is the digital photo frame to get if you value image quality above all else. Its high-resolution display is outstanding; the colors look realistic, and the detail is precise. The swipe interface makes it easy to use, too. Prime members are eligible for free next-day delivery

Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder: was $299 now $169 at Amazon The Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder offers a highly accurate way to judge distances on the course, with its precise slope measurement feature helping you to take into account inclines and declines when estimating distances. It's almost half price in the Amazon sale. Prime members are eligible for free next-day delivery.

Roku 43" Select 4K TV: was $249 now $199 at Best Buy Roku's line of 4K TVs are on sale. This model features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV also features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. It is eligible for next-day delivery or in-store pick up at Best Buy.

Ninja Creami Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker: was $249 now $219 at Amazon The Ninja 11-in-1 Frozen Treat Maker is a go-to for whipping up ice cream, gelato, sorbet, frozen drinks, and more. Designed with two XL family-size pint containers, it’s perfect for sharing with the whole family. Its versatile features also make it easy to create creamy, customizable treats right at home, giving you endless possibilities for frozen desserts made just the way you like them. Prime members will receive this before Christmas if they order today.

Yeti Hopper M Series Backpack: was $325 now $227 at Amazon If you or someone you're shopping for loves adventure almost as much as they love beer, this convenient and secure backpack cooler is the ultimate gift. The YETI Hopper can carry up to 36 cans of your favorite beverage while keeping your hands free — and most importantly, your drinks ice cold. If you're a Prime member and you order today, you'll receive this before Christmas.

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $499 now $249 at Amazon The best robot mop we've tested is on sale with over $250 off. In our Braava jet m6 review, we found this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. You can tell it where and when to clean, and Precision Jet Spray helps tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease. Prime members will receive this by Christmas Eve if they order today.

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $359 now $259 at Walmart If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal. It's available for next-day delivery or in-store pick-up at Walmart.

Lowest price! Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $278 at Amazon The WH-1000XM5 are the best wireless headphones that Tom's Guide has ever tested. They got 4.5 star rating in our review, where we loved the noise canceling, the sound, and the comfortable fit. Battery life is solid at 30 hours as well, and the carrying case is nice and sturdy. This is a new lowest price for the XM5 thanks to a $120 discount. Prime members will receive this before Christmas if they order today.

Apple AirPods Max (Lightning): was $549 now $399 at Walmart Apple's AirPods Max are the top-of-the-line headphones offered in the AirPods category. We loved the stunning sound quality and top-notch ANC in our AirPods Max review, where they earned a 4-star rating. They're also incredibly comfortable thanks to the mesh headband, and the controls are some of the easiest to use around. The headphones are eligible for next-day delivery.

Asus ROG Ally: was $649 now $499 at Best Buy Save $150 on the ROG Ally with the newer Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, which offers even stronger performance at less of a cost to the battery. Inside, it features 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and RDNA 3 Radeon graphics. Outside, it's adorned with a 7-inch, 1080p IPS touchscreen display and a sleek white outer shell. It's eligible for next-day delivery or in-store pick-up.

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy Looking for an incredible OLED picture without the high price? The LG B4 is the perfect companion. It's not as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but you still get to bask in the glory of OLED display technology. Perfect black levels and ultra-wide viewing angles will have everything from movies to sports looking fantastic. Dedicated gamers will appreciate the B4's array of sought-after features, which includes four HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR and FreeSync. The 48-inch B4 is a Best Buy exclusive, but all of the other sizes in the series are on sale as well. Order today to receive it by Christmas Eve.