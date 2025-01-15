Huge Hoka sale live — 13 sneaker and apparel deals I'd shop now from $19

January is a notoriously hard month to find motivation — but you may have already set some fitness goals that you'd love to commit to. If you're desperately searching for ways to incentivize yourself, then these Hoka sneaker and apparel deals will keep you driven and, more importantly, warm.

The brand is known for crafting sneakers and gear to suit a variety of fitness needs from running and hiking to casual every day wear. As of right now, there's discounts to be found on some of Hoka's top-rated shoes, like the Hoka Speedgoat 6s for just $123. You can also grab some great accessories, like the Hoka ColdSnap Fleece Headband for just $19.

So, if you want to achieve your 2025 goals, then browsing the Hoka sale is a solid place to start. To streamline the process, I've put together the top 13 sneaker and apparel deals I'd shop right now. And I mean right now, because stocks are selling out fast!

Best Hoka sneaker deals

Hoka Solimar (Men's): was $125 now $99 at HOKA US If you're in the market for a running or training shoe to kick off your 2025 fitness goals, the Hoka Solimar is streamlined and balanced for nailing those daily miles. Plus, the extended heel pull at the back means you'll be able to take them on and off with ease — before you change your mind about exercising.

Hoka Mach 6 (Women's): was $140 now $111 at HOKA US I'd move fast on this shoe since only one color of the Mach 6 is reduced for women. That’s not a surprise given the quality of the Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes we've tested in 2024 thanks to the versatile ride of the shoe that delivers both comfort and speed for training runs, or even races.

Hoka Clifton L (All Gender): was $150 now $119 at HOKA US Hoka has an incredible range of All Gender sneakers and the Clifton L are the brand's popular choice for everyday walking and casual wear. You don't have to sacrifice style for comfort though, as this pair boasts a trendy leather upper, too.

Hoka Challenger 7 (Men's): was $145 now $115 at HOKA US 2025 might be the year you're planning on hitting the trails and the Challenger 7s are a serious choice for mixing up your terrain. There's protective cushioning for when you want to go faster and a reimagined outsole design means you can use them as all-terrain running sneakers. You'll need to act fast though, as this pair is selling out fast in most sizes.

Hoka Bondi B3LS (All Gender): was $155 now $123 at HOKA US Hoka creates shoes for all types of fitness goals and the Bondi G3LS are geared towards lifestyle. For this pair, there's a focus on comfort and style with a max-cushioned midsole and a mix of mesh and knit upper with a suede toe cap and heel.

Best Hoka apparel deals

Hoka Airolite Arm Sleeves: was $32 now $19 at HOKA US Trying to find the perfect temperature while out for a run? These Airolite Arm Sleeves are great for adding further protection when you're out running in colder weather, or UPF 40 when you're out running the heat. They stick in place with silicone tape and an elastic thumbhole, so there's no concerns about them slipping down while you're pounding the pavement.

Hoka ColdSnap Fleece Headband: was $24 now $19 at HOKA US When you're trying to enjoy your run, you don't want to worry about how cold your ears are feeling. With this ColdSnap Fleece Headband, there's no concern. It'll cover you up in a cozy brushed fleece to make sure you're not losing heat and help you focus on your goals.

Hoka Hip Pack 2.5L: was $58 now $44 at HOKA US The Hoka Hip Pack sits comfortably between a waist pack and a running belt, meaning you can wear it with ease whether you're walking, running or hiking. Plus, you can fill it with snacks thanks to the 2.5L of interior space.

Hoka Essential Hoodie (All Gender): was $98 now $59 at HOKA US Hoka's plush Essential Hoodie calls itself 'cloud-like comfort' and with almost $30 off, it's a great deal for a cozy, versatile apparel choice. With a relaxed fit, it's an All Gender pick that comes with a brushed-back fleece, double-layer hood, and a secret internal pocket. It's available in a few other colors but many are selling out quickly, so act fast!

Hoka Ridgetop Half-Zip Fleece (Women's): was $128 now $99 at HOKA US The time for eggnog may be over, but this eggnog colorway Ridgetop Half-Zip Fleece promises to keep you snug and warm through the winter months. Plus, it'll transition well throughout the year as it can be worn on its own or as part of a layered-up look.