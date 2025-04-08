11 deals to grab now before Trump's tariffs kick in — big discounts on Apple, Lululemon, Hoka and more

By now, you've likely heard about last week's round of tariffs that President Donald Trump placed on nearly 90 countries worldwide. The second round — which will focus on individual country rates — is slated to go live tonight at 12:01 a.m. (ET).

So what does this mean? It's still uncertain how manufacturers and retailers will react. However, the prediction is that items including electronics, furniture, running shoes and outdoor apparel could see an increase in price soon — which is why stocking up on these items now could be in your best interest (and save you some cash down the road).

Below, I've rounded up some deals that are worth shopping ASAP, before prices start to rise. Check out all the items I'd shop from brands like Apple, Patagonia, Hoka and more.

Best Deals To Shop Now

Hoka Mach 6 (Men's): was $140 now $112 at HOKA US I'd move fast on this shoe since only two colors of the Mach 6 is reduced for the men’s and women’s shoe, and some sizes are already sold out. That’s not a surprise given the quality of the Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes we've tested in 2025 thanks to the versatile ride of the shoe that delivers both comfort and speed for training runs, or even races.

Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $179 at REI.com This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on chilly days and evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

Theragun Elite Massage Gun: was $399 now $289 at Amazon The Theragun Elite gets its name for a reason and this model still sits firmly at the top of our best massage guns guide. Now with a huge 28% off to sweeten the deal, it's a bargain to grab while you can. Expect 5 attachments, 5 speeds, 120-minute battery life and Bluetooth enabled percussive massage therapy complete with partner app.

Vitamix Propel 510 Blender: was $499 now $367 at Amazon Vitamix recommends the Propel 510 for those who want to combine the power of Vitamix blenders with the convenience of preset blending programs. With a smaller capacity (48oz) than the Propel 750 (64oz), it's great for families of four or less.

Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum: was $569 now $469 at Amazon If you’re after a powerful cordless stick vacuum at a fair price, this V11 does the job. With its lightweight design, it’s easy to maneuver around the home. The LCD screen displays three cleaning modes, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time — up to 60 minutes. And if you have pets, the anti-tangle brush will tackle stubborn hair.

HP Envy x360: was $879 now $619 at Target This HP laptop can flip over to a tablet-like format, and comes with plenty of ports and a 14-inch touchscreen display. There's a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM, too.