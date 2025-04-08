11 deals to grab now before Trump's tariffs kick in — big discounts on Apple, Lululemon, Hoka and more
Shoppers are already stocking up on apparel, electronics and more
By now, you've likely heard about last week's round of tariffs that President Donald Trump placed on nearly 90 countries worldwide. The second round — which will focus on individual country rates — is slated to go live tonight at 12:01 a.m. (ET).
So what does this mean? It's still uncertain how manufacturers and retailers will react. However, the prediction is that items including electronics, furniture, running shoes and outdoor apparel could see an increase in price soon — which is why stocking up on these items now could be in your best interest (and save you some cash down the road).
Below, I've rounded up some deals that are worth shopping ASAP, before prices start to rise. Check out all the items I'd shop from brands like Apple, Patagonia, Hoka and more.
Quick Links
- Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Crop Tight: was $98 now $69 @ Lululemon
- Hoka Mach 6 (Men's): was $140 now $112 @ Hoka
- Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $179 @ REI
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Shark FlexStyle: was $299 now $239 @ Amazon
- Theragun Elite Massage Gun: was $399 now $289 @ Amazon
- Roku TCL 55" Plus Series QLED TV: was $499 now $349 @ Best Buy
- Vitamix Propel 510 Blender: was $499 now $367 @ Amazon
- Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum: was $569 now $469
- HP Envy x360: was $879 now $619 @ Target
- Casper The One Mattress (Queen): was $999 now $799
Best Deals To Shop Now
You can never own too many leggings, and you'll definitely want to add a pair of the Wunder Train tights — the best Lululemon leggings for the gym that we’ve reviewed — to your cart. They're made of breathable and sweat-resistant Everlux fabric.
I'd move fast on this shoe since only two colors of the Mach 6 is reduced for the men’s and women’s shoe, and some sizes are already sold out. That’s not a surprise given the quality of the Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes we've tested in 2025 thanks to the versatile ride of the shoe that delivers both comfort and speed for training runs, or even races.
This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on chilly days and evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation.
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.
The Shark FlexStyle replicates salon-quality results at home. Referred to in our review as "an affordable, easy to use and a versatile styler for any hair type", it delivers professional results at home. Designed for all hair kinds, it includes multiple attachments that handle everything from blowouts and waves, to straightening and diffusing.
The Theragun Elite gets its name for a reason and this model still sits firmly at the top of our best massage guns guide. Now with a huge 28% off to sweeten the deal, it's a bargain to grab while you can. Expect 5 attachments, 5 speeds, 120-minute battery life and Bluetooth enabled percussive massage therapy complete with partner app.
The Roku Plus Series QLED TV offers the familiar face of Roku along with a quantum dot-enhanced picture — the latter of which is not always guaranteed in this price range. In our Roku Plus Series QLED review, we praised this TV for its accurate color, surprisingly decent audio, and its easy-to-use Roku functionality. We rank it as one of the best budget TVs on the market.
Vitamix recommends the Propel 510 for those who want to combine the power of Vitamix blenders with the convenience of preset blending programs. With a smaller capacity (48oz) than the Propel 750 (64oz), it's great for families of four or less.
If you’re after a powerful cordless stick vacuum at a fair price, this V11 does the job. With its lightweight design, it’s easy to maneuver around the home. The LCD screen displays three cleaning modes, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time — up to 60 minutes. And if you have pets, the anti-tangle brush will tackle stubborn hair.
This HP laptop can flip over to a tablet-like format, and comes with plenty of ports and a 14-inch touchscreen display. There's a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM, too.
According to our Casper The One mattress review team, this redesign is a step up from the original model. The firmer feel of this all-foam bed suits back and stomach sleeping while the motion isolation is five-star. Temperature regulation is an issue, but it should only impact very hot sleepers. And the price smooths over some flaws with a queen only $799 in the 20% off sale (was $999.)
