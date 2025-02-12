Huge Anthropologie Presidents' Day sale live — 11 deals I'd shop now from $12
Top furniture and decor sales I'd shop for my home
Presidents' Day Weekend is almost here — and whether you're looking to sprinkle stylish decor about your home or add some functional new furniture to your space, Anthropologie's latest sale has you covered.
As part of its Presidents' Day sale, the retailer is offering up to 30% off furniture and decor from now through the holiday weekend. From furniture and decor to candles and pillows, you can score tons of deals on home essentials — all starting at just $12.
It's no secret that Anthropologie's high-class collection can be pricey, but these deals are certainly worth a little splurge. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite items from Anthropologie's Presidents' Day sale. For more deals, check out our full guide to the best Presidents' Day sales.
Best Anthropologie Home Deals
Add a personalized touch to your next gathering with these cocktail napkins that feature an embroidered monogram design. The set comes with four assorted color napkins and are machine washable. Although, you'll want to hurry as there are only a few letters left.
Get ready for spring with this lavender candle that delivers scents of tropical fruits like sugared oranges, lemons and limes, mixed with lightly exotic mountain greens. With 1,000+ 5-star reviews (and counting!) and a burn time of 85 hours, you need this luxurious candle in your home.
It doesn't get much more elegant than these glass candlestick holders. Sporting a unique shape and a gorgeous blue hue, the candlesticks are sure to add an element of style to your table or mantle.
On sale in both pink and teal hues, this set of 4 wine glasses will have you sipping in style. Their unique and delicate design is sure to delight dinner guests or act as the perfect decor for your bar cart.
Add some coziness to your couch or bed with this faux fur throw pillow. It's super soft and comes in an array of striking colors. It's sure to be your snuggle buddy this winter and beyond.
Lounge in luxury with this oversized, faux fur throw blanket. It is extremely soft and its variety of tie-dye, gradient hues will stand out in any room. You might even recognize the viral faux fur blanket from TikTok!
Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this cheerful side table will add charm to any space. Its compact design makes it super easy to store and it's simple to wipe clean.
This nightstand features two uniquely shaped drawers and a lovely solid ash wood finish in the color honey. Its elevated design makes it the perfect bedside table to add to your space. Note: Choose the "Sand" color to get this price.
This sleek and classic bar cart is ready to make its way into your home. Finished with brass accents and grooved edges for a touch of industrial charm, you'll love stirring up your cocktails on this cart.
Sink into this stylish chair with linen-blend upholstery and wrapped leather arms. Its slim, steel frame offers a streamlined look that's will complement any contemporary interior.
If you're looking to add a simple-yet-elegant mirror to your space, look no further than this handcrafted wooden frame that will bring a touch of the outdoors in. The best part is that there's no hanging required — simply lean it up against the wall and you're done.
