Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now cheaper than a Galaxy S24 Ultra — all thanks to Prime Day

Prime Day deals are a fantastic way to save on some of the best flagship phones, particularly the ones that would normally be a little too pricey to buy the rest of the year — including the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. All the attention may be on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 right now, but the new launch means last year’s Z Fold just dropped to its lowest ever price

You can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for just $1,149 at Amazon right now. That is $650 less than the original retail price, and even less than it would cost you to go out and buy the non-folding Galaxy S24 Ultra right now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: was $1,799 now $1,149 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be here, but the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is still a solid choice — especially when it's $650 off the normal price. The phone offers great picture quality, the same folding display experience, good battery life and some of the best performance 2023 had to offer. It may not be as new, or come with the new Galaxy AI features, but it's still an incredible deal for foldable enthusiasts. Price Check: $1,799 @ Best Buy

You may be wondering why you’d bother picking up the Galaxy Z Fold 5 when the upgraded model is due to be released next week. While it’s true that there are a great many things to like about the Galaxy Z Fold 6, like the thinner, more durable design, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset or the upgraded Galaxy AI features, it still feels like a very iterative upgrade.

The screen, battery and camera specs are the same and the actual design is only marginally different. Sure, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a bunch more AI features like the new foldable-optimized Interpreter mode, but is that worth paying several hundred dollars more for?

When you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 5 you still get an excellent foldable phone. The Flex hinge means the phone is able to close completely flat, and the design is still thinner and lighter than Z Folds that came before it. Even if it’s not quite as thin and light as the Z Fold 6.

Plus, despite the fact that the camera hardware is the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it still manages to produce some great camera shots — holding its own against rival foldables like the Pixel Fold. However you may get less than ideal results in low light, which is something to be aware of

The battery also lasted 10 hours and 55 minutes in our custom battery test, which is pretty solid performance even if it’s not record breaking longevity. The same is true for the performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It may not be the best Android chipset available anymore, but it still offers some pretty incredible performance. Plus it still supports a stylus in the form of the S Pen, which isn’t possible on non-Samsung foldables.

If the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is still a little too pricey for you, even with the Prime Day discounts, then don’t worry. There are plenty more Prime Day phone deals to choose from, and you should be able to find something you like for considerably less money. Don’t forget to check out our main Prime Day deals hub either, where we’ve rounded up all of our favorite money-saving discounts across a huge range of products.