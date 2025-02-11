Epic Bose sale knocks up to 30% off speakers and headphones — 7 deals I'd get now

Hoping to score the perfect gift for that special someone in your life this Valentine's Day (and beyond)? Look no further than Bose — the audio brand that makes some of the best headphones and best Bluetooth speakers on the market.

Right now, Amazon is knocking up to 30% off popular Bose devices in celebration of Valentine's Day. If you're shopping for a speaker, I recommend the Bose SoundLink Flex (Gen 2) for just $129. When it comes to headphones, you can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $249, which are $100 off.

Whether you're treating yourself to some new audio equipment or you're shopping for your favorite audiophile this Valentine's Day, these Bose deals are the way to go. Plus, if you place your order today, it will show up at your doorstep by February 14. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite picks from the sale.

Best Bose Deals

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $229 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take active noise cancellation to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and the battery life is up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Bose Soundlink Revolve Plus (Series II): was $329 now $299 at Amazon This Bose bluetooth speaker delivers 360-degree sound. According to Bose, it also has up to 17-hour battery life, with louder and deeper audio than the Bose Soundlink Revolve II. You also get IP55 rated dust and water resistance and a built-in microphone for voice controls and taking voice calls.

Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $329 at Amazon With big sound and a fashionable look, the SoundLink Max is a great portable companion for taking on the go. 20 hours of battery life is a big bonus as well, giving you plenty of listening time.