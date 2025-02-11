Epic Bose sale knocks up to 30% off speakers and headphones — 7 deals I'd get now
Score Valentine's Day savings on Bose audio devices
Hoping to score the perfect gift for that special someone in your life this Valentine's Day (and beyond)? Look no further than Bose — the audio brand that makes some of the best headphones and best Bluetooth speakers on the market.
Right now, Amazon is knocking up to 30% off popular Bose devices in celebration of Valentine's Day. If you're shopping for a speaker, I recommend the Bose SoundLink Flex (Gen 2) for just $129. When it comes to headphones, you can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $249, which are $100 off.
Whether you're treating yourself to some new audio equipment or you're shopping for your favorite audiophile this Valentine's Day, these Bose deals are the way to go. Plus, if you place your order today, it will show up at your doorstep by February 14. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite picks from the sale.
Best Bose Deals
The new Bose SoundLink (2nd gen) is a compact and powerful Bluetooth speaker with a durable design. This 1.2-pound speaker is water and dust proof and delivered great sound quality in our SoundLink Flex gen 2 review. With 12 hours of battery life and $20 off, you have yourself a great deal.
In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $100 less, these are nearly perfect.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take active noise cancellation to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and the battery life is up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.
This Bose bluetooth speaker delivers 360-degree sound. According to Bose, it also has up to 17-hour battery life, with louder and deeper audio than the Bose Soundlink Revolve II. You also get IP55 rated dust and water resistance and a built-in microphone for voice controls and taking voice calls.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance. New immersive audio technology creates a multi-dimensional soundstage with proprietary digital signal processing software. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review we said that you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.
With big sound and a fashionable look, the SoundLink Max is a great portable companion for taking on the go. 20 hours of battery life is a big bonus as well, giving you plenty of listening time.
These headphones bring clear sound quality, spatial audio, and high-end comfort that makes them worth a look, especially with $80 off. In our Bose QC Ultra Headphones review, we said they replace the Bose 700 as the new flagship model, and combine class-leading ANC with intuitive features and universal spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy.
