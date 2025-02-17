Ending soon! Grab this premium gaming laptop with RTX 4070 for $520 off

If you're looking for a premium gaming laptop, you'll mostly likely have run into the Asus ROG Zephyrus with RTX 4070 on your search. Its G14 sibling has the top spot in our best gaming laptops guide, but how about the G16, a bigger model from Asus's range?

Well, right now, you can grab the Asus Zephyrus G16 w/ RTX 4070 for just $1,079 at Best Buy. If you're a PC gamer, this is one of the best Presidents' Day sales around saving you $520.

When we reviewed the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024), the specs were a little higher than the model you can currently grab on sale at Best Buy. But, because of this, the price was also higher at $1999. For the G16 right now, you can get it for just $1,079.

So, what do you get for your money? Well, running with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 is a great place to start. Then there's the 16-inch screen, 165Hz refresh rate, Intel 13th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. All run on Windows 11. That's a lot of space and ability to run your games super fast.

In our full review, we felt it needed "a little more time in the oven to really challenge for the throne." And that's held by the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 right now, though you'll have to pay a lot more for it at $1,599. And if you're hoping to double it up as a day-to-day laptop rather than just gaming, we said "I believe that Asus is on the way to greatness here. It’s a beautiful laptop with far more attention paid to how you use this as an actual laptop, rather than just stuffing it with prime power and compromising the usability."

We praised it for its attention to design, ergonomics and experience in comparison to other gaming laptops. Though we felt for the price it fell short on performance and battery life. Of course, that statement was made at $1,999 and we're talking about just $1,079 right now. So, if you're looking for a great value, yet still premium gaming laptop, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 can provide. And at its lowest price ever, we'd grab it fast.