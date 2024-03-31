Best Buy's 24-hour sale is now live — here's the 11 deals I personally recommend

The last day of the month is usually a great day for deals. Retailers typically offer last-minute sales with deals that are generally cheaper than the ones they offered earlier in the month.

That's precisely what Best Buy is doing with its 24-hour flash sale. While weekend sales are common at Best Buy, today's sale breaks from the norm with some of the best discounts we've seen from Best Buy all year. Below I've rounded up 11 of the biggest deals you'll find. Just act fast, because this sale ends at the strike of midnight tonight. For more savings, check out this Nike spring sale and Amazon's massive weekend sale.

Best Buy sale — Top deals now

Blink Outdoor 4 Add-On Camera: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fblink-add-on-outdoor-3rd-gen-wireless-1080p-security-camera-requires-sync-module-black%2F6427061.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $65 @ Best Buy

We named the Blink Outdoor Camera one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-home-security-cameras" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best home security cameras you can buy. This add-on camera expands your home monitoring for just $65. It requires Sync Module, but otherwise it can monitor your home day or night in 1080p with infrared night vision.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbose-quietcomfort-wireless-noise-cancelling-over-the-ear-headphones-black%2F6554461.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy

As we noted in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/bose-quietcomfort-headphones" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_self">Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They come with better sound, more features and the same celebrated noise cancelation as their QC45 predecessor.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Headphones-Bluetooth%2Fdp%2FB0CCZ26B5V%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$249 @ Amazon | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBose-QuietComfort-Headphones-Noise-Cancelling-Over-Ear-Wireless-Bluetooth-Earphones-White-Smoke%2F1922461952" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$249 @ Walmart

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6557562&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsennheiser-momentum-4-wireless-adaptive-noise-canceling-over-the-ear-headphones-denim%2F6557562.p%3FskuId%3D6557562&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $399 now $279 @ Best Buy

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones bring true immersion to your ears via excellent active noise cancellation and comfort. They're equipped with a 42mm transducer system and aptX Adaptive to make any audiophile blush in wonder, plus a 60 hour battery life is truly hard to pass up. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/sennheiser-momentum-4-wireless-review-incredible-60-hour-battery-life-with-anc" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice headphones offer great sound and industry-leading battery life.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B6G9TPNQ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$299 @ Amazon | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSennheiser-Momentum-4-Wireless-Headphones-Bluetooth-Headset-Crystal-Clear-Calls-Adaptive-Noise-Cancellation-60h-Battery-Life-Customizable-Sound-Black%2F1870220056" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$299 @ Walmart

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6340270&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-watch-series-9-gps-41mm-midnight-aluminum-case-with-midnight-sport-band-with-blood-oxygen-m-l-midnight%2F6340270.p%3FskuId%3D6340270&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-watch-series-9" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. Note that Walmart offers a lower price, but it ships via a third party merchant.

Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-Watch-Series-9-GPS-41mm-Silver-Aluminum-Case-with-Storm-Blue-Sport-Band-S-M%2F5032983451" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$329 @ Walmart | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CSVB8BP1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$329 @ Amazon

Toshiba 65" 4K Fire TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6532123&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftoshiba-65-class-c350-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-fire-tv%2F6532123.p%3FskuId%3D6532123&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $529 now $379 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/toshiba-c350-fire-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FToshiba-All-New-55-inch-Class-55C350LU%2Fdp%2FB0BTTTWHBW%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6494238&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-tab-s8-ultra-14-6-128gb-wi-fi-with-s-pen-graphite%2F6494238.p%3FskuId%3D6494238&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,099 now $699 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a powerful tablet with a gorgeous 14.6-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-tab-s8-ultra-review-this-is-big" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra review, we called it Samsung's most impressive slate yet. If you need the biggest Android tablet possible for the lowest price, you can't do much better than this deal.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09WQM6H4N%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?modelCode=SM-X900NZAAXAR&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftablets%2Fgalaxy-tab-s8%2Fbuy%2F%3FmodelCode%3DSM-X900NZAAXAR&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$919 @ Samsung

Apple Watch Ultra 2: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6574407&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-watch-ultra-2-gps-cellular-49mm-titanium-case-with-blue-ocean-band-titanium%2F6574407.p%3FskuId%3D6574407&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $799 now $749 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. They include a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU, and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than Apple Watch Series 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-watch-ultra-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Cellular-Smartwatch-Precision-Extra-Long%2Fdp%2FB0CHX9M3BM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$779 @ Amazon | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-watch-ultra-2-gps-cellular-titanium-case-with-alpine-loop%2F-%2FA-89957920" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$799 @ Target

Apple iMac M1 (7-Core GPU): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6450918&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fimac-24-with-retina-4-5k-display-all-in-one-apple-m1-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-pink%2F6450918.p%3FskuId%3D6450918&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,249 now $799 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the iMac M1 (with 7-core GPU) on sale. It features Apple's M1 CPU, a 24-inch 4.5K screen, 7-core GPU, 1080p FaceTime camera, and 256GB SSD. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-imac-24-inch-review-beauty-and-brawn-in-one-slim-package" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">iMac 2021 review, we said it delivers speed, beauty, and great sound in a slim new design. Note: Other colors are on sale from $849.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0932FPBV8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon

Dell G15 w/ RTX 4060: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6573743&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fdell-g15-15-6-gaming-laptop-amd-ryzen-7-7840hs-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4060-16gb-memory-512gb-ssd-dark-shadow-gray%2F6573743.p%3FskuId%3D6573743&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,149 now $799 @ Best Buy

This G15 has everything a casual gamer could want. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 165Hz display, Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 4060 GPU. It also sports four heat pipes and two improved fans with ultra-thin blades that help increase airflow for those long gaming sessions.

MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6534606&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-air-15-laptop-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-midnight%2F6534606.p%3FskuId%3D6534606&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-15-inch-m2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of stellar performance, long-lasting battery life and sleek design. Just note that the newer <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/macbooks/apple-macbook-air-15-inch-m3-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">15-inch MacBook Air M3 is now available.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C7686169%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon | <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1770934-REG/apple_mqkp3ll_a_15_macbook_air_space.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$999 @ B&H