Best Black Friday golf deals — 7 sales I recommend now from $14
The irons I use every round are discounted
We've officially entered the Black Friday deals season. Whether you're looking to save money on TVs or video games, there are deals for you.
Golf is no exception. While the season might be coming to a close for those in the colder climates, that doesn't mean you can't get hot deals on excellent golf products.
The TaylorMade Qi10 MAX, one of the top-rated and most forgiving drivers on the market, is discounted. The irons I use in my golf bag are available for hundreds less than I paid, and my favorite golf balls are cheap.
Black Friday golf deals
Vice golf balls: from $14 / dozen @ Vice Golf
I love Vice Golf balls because they offer similar quality to the more expensive TP5 and Pro V1 models but at a lower cost. And with the company's Black Friday Sale, you can get a dozen balls for as little as $14, just over $1 per ball. If you want the more expensive Pro or Pro+, you can snag them for $28, which is still ridiculous when they usually cost $39. Important to note is that you need to buy six dozen to get the full discount.
FootJoy golf shoes are consistently regarded as the most comfortable and best-performing on the market year after year. I've worn FootJoy shoes since I started golfing and can't imagine using anything else. This sneaker-style model has excellent reviews, is available in most popular sizes and is more than $100 off. You can't go wrong with a deal like that.
A rangefinder is a game-changer on the course for locking in precise distances to the pin. Sure, your smartwatch can tell you where the front, center and back of the green are, but a rangefinder gives you the precise number. This one from Blue Tees has quickly risen in popularity at its $219 price. At $149, there's even more reason to grab it with its clear display, slope support and water resistance.
This driver has been on my radar since I got my hands on the SIM2 Max irons, and at $299, it's time to take one home finally. It's currently sitting in my cart at Amazon, and you might want to do the same if you want a forgiving driver at a reasonable price. This driver is all about helping you build club spe ed, which will get you ripping bombs down the fairway more quickly.
The Ping G430 Max is regarded as one of the most forgiving drivers released in 2024, and it's currently $150 off. You don't always see top-of-the-line, current-model clubs discounted by this much, so if you're the type of golfer looking for the latest and greatest, this is an excellent deal to consider. You can get it right- or left-handed, in 9, 10.5 or 12-degree lofts with various shafts (some high-end shafts cost more) with all the popular flexes.
If you tune into any pro golf event, you'll see Qi10 drivers in use by several of the top players. They won't have the Max version featured here, as they don't need their clubs to be as forgiving. For the rest of us, the Qi10 Max offers much of the same power as the pros' version but with more margin for error on off-center hits. With $200 off, it's a fantastic deal.
These are my irons. I use them every time I golf, and I love them. They're forgiving when I mess up my shots (and I do, all the time) while offering enough flexibility to hit different shot shapes when needed. You can snag senior, regular and stiff flex to get to the right clubs. This iron set has 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 irons. It also has the pitching and approach wedges. That's seven clubs with $200 off — it's like getting two for free.
Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.