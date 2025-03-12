Golf apparel brand TravisMathew just launched a spring sale — 9 deals I'm adding to my cart
Perfect for hitting the links or an evening in the clubhouse
Summer will be here before you know it, and if you're looking forward to the return of golfing weather, you may be considering a fresh wardrobe for the next time you hit the course.
TravisMathew is the place to go if that's the case, with the golf apparel retailer offering plenty of discounts on apparel that looks great in the clubhouse or out on the links. That includes steep discounts on the Heater Polo in a whole range of colors, savings on board shorts for days by the pool, and over $30 off the Moveknit Sleeveless Dress.
I've browsed through the latest TravisMathew sale and picked out some of my top picks below.
Quick Links
- shop the TravisMathew sale from $14
- Summer Season Snapback Hat: was $44 now $33
- Island Gem Tee: was $44 now $33
- The Heater Polo: was $89 now $67
- Summer Glow Boardshort: was $89 now $67
- Rocky Beach Polo: was $89 now $67
- Cove Dive Polo: was $99 now $74
- Cloud Pant 2.0: was $119 now $89
- Moveknit Sleeveless Dress: was $129 now $97
- Moveknit Sleeveless Polo Dress 2.0: was $139 now $104
Best TravisMathew deals
This stylish snapback cap is made of a breathable mesh, and has a stretchy sweatband and adjustable back closure capped off with a slick two-tone colorway.
This burgundy shirt comes with a subtle front chest design, with a larger print on the back, and is perfect for staying in, going out, or any combination of the two.
A polo that treads the line between comfort and performance, The Heater has an athletic fit that's breathable. It's ideal for all conditions, and comes in a wide variety of colors, including Elderberry (pictured).
These colorful shorts are comfortable, with a drawstring for tightening, and a pockets on each side. There's a back 'patch' pocket for securing valuables, too — just remember to take them out before getting in the pool!
This two-tone polo is comfortable with a subtle pattern on top. The built-in collar stays in shape, too, and you can wear it on the links or just about anywhere else.
This polo is a little more whimsical, adding nautical designs like mermaids and palm trees while still feeling comfortable and smart.
Dubbed 'the most comfortable fleece sweatpants that you'll ever wear', these trousers have pockets on the side and one on the back, and are made of an ultra-soft, plush fleece.
A fitted dress that provides support without getting in the way of your swing, the Moveknit Sleeveless Dress comes with a built-in shelf bra. Ideal for tennis or golf, it's also got a couple of hip pockets.
Available in eight different colors, this comfortable dress is made from soft fabric that's breathable and non-restrictive, and the polo neckline makes it ideal for hanging out at the club after a round of golf, too.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Huge Stanley sale on Amazon from $18 — 11 stylish water bottle deals I'd shop now
The MacBook Air M2 is my everyday laptop and it’s selling at an all-time price low