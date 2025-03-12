Golf apparel brand TravisMathew just launched a spring sale — 9 deals I'm adding to my cart

Deals
By published

Perfect for hitting the links or an evening in the clubhouse

Man and a woman wearing Travis Mathew apparel
(Image credit: Travis Mathew)
Jump to:

Summer will be here before you know it, and if you're looking forward to the return of golfing weather, you may be considering a fresh wardrobe for the next time you hit the course.

TravisMathew is the place to go if that's the case, with the golf apparel retailer offering plenty of discounts on apparel that looks great in the clubhouse or out on the links. That includes steep discounts on the Heater Polo in a whole range of colors, savings on board shorts for days by the pool, and over $30 off the Moveknit Sleeveless Dress.

I've browsed through the latest TravisMathew sale and picked out some of my top picks below.

Quick Links

Best TravisMathew deals

TravisMathew Summer Season Snapback Hat
TravisMathew Summer Season Snapback Hat: was $44 now $33 at TravisMathew

This stylish snapback cap is made of a breathable mesh, and has a stretchy sweatband and adjustable back closure capped off with a slick two-tone colorway.

View Deal
TravisMathew Island Gem Tee
TravisMathew Island Gem Tee: was $44 now $33 at TravisMathew

This burgundy shirt comes with a subtle front chest design, with a larger print on the back, and is perfect for staying in, going out, or any combination of the two.

View Deal
TravisMathew The Heater Polo
TravisMathew The Heater Polo: was $89 now $67 at TravisMathew

A polo that treads the line between comfort and performance, The Heater has an athletic fit that's breathable. It's ideal for all conditions, and comes in a wide variety of colors, including Elderberry (pictured).

View Deal
TravisMathew Summer Glow Short Boardshort
TravisMathew Summer Glow Short Boardshort: was $89 now $67 at TravisMathew

These colorful shorts are comfortable, with a drawstring for tightening, and a pockets on each side. There's a back 'patch' pocket for securing valuables, too — just remember to take them out before getting in the pool!

View Deal
TravisMathew Rocky Beach Polo
TravisMathew Rocky Beach Polo: was $89 now $67 at TravisMathew

This two-tone polo is comfortable with a subtle pattern on top. The built-in collar stays in shape, too, and you can wear it on the links or just about anywhere else.

View Deal
TravisMathew Cove Dive Polo
TravisMathew Cove Dive Polo: was $99 now $74 at TravisMathew

This polo is a little more whimsical, adding nautical designs like mermaids and palm trees while still feeling comfortable and smart.

View Deal
TravisMathew Cloud Pant 2.0
TravisMathew Cloud Pant 2.0: was $119 now $89 at TravisMathew

Dubbed 'the most comfortable fleece sweatpants that you'll ever wear', these trousers have pockets on the side and one on the back, and are made of an ultra-soft, plush fleece.

View Deal
TravisMathew Moveknit Sleeveless Dress
TravisMathew Moveknit Sleeveless Dress: was $129 now $97 at TravisMathew

A fitted dress that provides support without getting in the way of your swing, the Moveknit Sleeveless Dress comes with a built-in shelf bra. Ideal for tennis or golf, it's also got a couple of hip pockets.

View Deal
TravisMathew Moveknit Sleeveless Polo Dress 2.0
TravisMathew Moveknit Sleeveless Polo Dress 2.0: was $139 now $104 at TravisMathew

Available in eight different colors, this comfortable dress is made from soft fabric that's breathable and non-restrictive, and the polo neckline makes it ideal for hanging out at the club after a round of golf, too.

View Deal
Lloyd Coombes
Lloyd Coombes
Contributing writer

Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Golf deal items on a green background
Golf deals and discounts to get today — Price drops on clubs, shoes and more
Swing Juice golf deals
Golf apparel brand SwingJuice is having a massive sale — 9 top deals I recommend
Ogio and Sun Mountain stand bags
11 golf bags on sale you don't want to miss — Save up to $111 with these deals
Adidas Supernova Rise
Adidas spring sale is live — 11 deals on shoes and apparel I’d shop now
Two women wearing Nike workout apparel
Huge Nike spring sale is live — 17 great deals I'd get from $21 for your warm weather workouts
Columbia Spring Deals
Epic Columbia sale knocks up to 50% off apparel — 13 spring styles I'd shop right now
Latest in Sales Events
Stanley Deals
Huge Stanley sale on Amazon from $18 — 11 stylish water bottle deals I'd shop now
MacBook Air M2 with lowest price deal tag
The MacBook Air M2 is my everyday laptop and it’s selling at an all-time price low
Home Depot store with deals tag
Home Depot spring sale just launched — 19 deals I’d get for my home on patio furniture, appliances and more
Pixel 9 shown in all colors
This prepaid carrier has one of the best Pixel 9 deals I’ve seen
Lowe&#039;s storefront
Lowe’s just dropped an epic spring sale — 23 deals I’d shop on appliances, patio furniture, grills and more
Alienware AW3423DWF
Score! Best Buy has this killer curved 4K OLED gaming monitor for $300 off
Latest in Deals
ExpressVPN
Calling all students! Protect your online privacy with ExpressVPN's exclusive offer
Stanley Deals
Huge Stanley sale on Amazon from $18 — 11 stylish water bottle deals I'd shop now
MacBook Air M2 with lowest price deal tag
The MacBook Air M2 is my everyday laptop and it’s selling at an all-time price low
Loungefly Sanrio 50th Anniversary Gold Crossbody Bag displayed on a table
I just found the best bag for Hello Kitty fans — and I'm obsessed
Home Depot store with deals tag
Home Depot spring sale just launched — 19 deals I’d get for my home on patio furniture, appliances and more
MacBook Air M3 15-inch in hand with Tom&#039;s Guide Lowest Price badge
Hurry! MacBook Air M3 just crashed to lowest price ever on Amazon
More about sales events
Stanley Deals

Huge Stanley sale on Amazon from $18 — 11 stylish water bottle deals I'd shop now
MacBook Air M2 with lowest price deal tag

The MacBook Air M2 is my everyday laptop and it’s selling at an all-time price low
Adam Scott as Mark S and Britt Lower as Helly R in Severance, standing by an elevator

My 5 biggest 'Severance' questions heading into season 2 episode 9
See more latest
Most Popular
ExpressVPN
Calling all students! Protect your online privacy with ExpressVPN's exclusive offer
Sleep editor lying on the Helix Midnight mattress, with a &#039;Lowest price&#039; flag overlaid
Side sleepers love the Helix Midnight mattress — and it's 27% off for Sleep Week
Stanley Deals
Huge Stanley sale on Amazon from $18 — 11 stylish water bottle deals I'd shop now
Loungefly Sanrio 50th Anniversary Gold Crossbody Bag displayed on a table
I just found the best bag for Hello Kitty fans — and I'm obsessed
MacBook Air M2 with lowest price deal tag
The MacBook Air M2 is my everyday laptop and it’s selling at an all-time price low
Home Depot store with deals tag
Home Depot spring sale just launched — 19 deals I’d get for my home on patio furniture, appliances and more
MacBook Air M3 15-inch in hand with Tom&#039;s Guide Lowest Price badge
Hurry! MacBook Air M3 just crashed to lowest price ever on Amazon
Gymshark Deals
Huge Gymshark sale live from $19 — 9 fitness apparel deals I'm shopping right now
Lowe&#039;s storefront
Lowe’s just dropped an epic spring sale — 23 deals I’d shop on appliances, patio furniture, grills and more
Pixel 9 shown in all colors
This prepaid carrier has one of the best Pixel 9 deals I’ve seen