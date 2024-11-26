I'm obsessed with golf, and these are the 29 Black Friday golf deals I'm buying

There are two things I love: golf and deal hunting. When I can combine the two, to find the best Black Friday golf deals, I'm in my happy place.

I've spent more hours than I care to say looking around the web for the best Black Friday golf deals that will get you the golf clubs, apparel, golf balls, accessories and more that you need to get ready for your next round.

If golf isn't your thing, but you've stumbled upon this piece somehow, check out the best Black Friday TV deals and our guide to the overall Black Friday deals. If you're an Apple fan, don't forget to check out the best Apple deals!

My favorite deals

Stores to check out

Best Black Friday golf deals

Black Friday golf club deals

Cobra Aerojet Driver: was $549 now $249 at PGA TOUR Superstore Cobra makes some of the most underrated drivers on the market. The Aerojet is among the best drivers the company has ever released, and it's on sale for a crazy price of $249. This deal was so good that I broke down and bought this driver for myself in a 9-degree, stiff flex option.

TaylorMade SIM2 MAX Driver: was $449 now $299 at Amazon This driver has been on my radar since I got my hands on the SIM2 Max irons, and at $299, it's time to take one home finally. It's currently sitting in my cart at Amazon, and you might want to do the same if you want a forgiving driver at a reasonable price. This driver is all about helping you build club spe ed, which will get you ripping bombs down the fairway more quickly.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver: was $599 now $349 at PGA TOUR Superstore The TaylorMade Stealth 2 driver was one of the most popular drivers on the market during its release year, and it's still a great club. With the $349 Black Friday golf deal, it's 100% worth picking up if you want a forgiving driver that'll offer great distance off the tee.

Ping G430 MAX Driver: was $549 now $399 at PGA TOUR Superstore The Ping G430 Max is regarded as one of the most forgiving drivers released in 2024, and it's currently $150 off. You don't always see top-of-the-line, current-model clubs discounted by this much, so if you're the type of golfer looking for the latest and greatest, this is an excellent deal to consider. You can get it right- or left-handed, in 9, 10.5 or 12-degree lofts with various shafts (some high-end shafts cost more) with all the popular flexes.

TaylorMade Qi10 MAX Driver: was $699 now $499 at Amazon If you tune into any pro golf event, you'll see Qi10 drivers in use by several of the top players. They won't have the Max version featured here, as they don't need their clubs to be as forgiving. For the rest of us, the Qi10 Max offers much of the same power as the pros' version but with more margin for error on off-center hits. With $200 off, it's a fantastic deal.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Irons: was $799 now $599 at Golf Galaxy US These are my irons. I use them every time I golf, and I love them. They're forgiving when I mess up my shots (and I do, all the time) while offering enough flexibility to hit different shot shapes when needed. You can snag senior, regular and stiff flex to get to the right clubs. This iron set has 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 irons. It also has the pitching and approach wedges. That's seven clubs with $200 off — it's like getting two for free.

Black Friday Golf ball deals

Vice golf balls: was from $19 / dozen now from $14 / dozen @ Vice Golf I love Vice Golf balls because they offer similar quality to the more expensive TP5 and Pro V1 models but at a lower cost. And with the company's Black Friday Sale, you can get a dozen balls for as little as $14, just over $1 per ball. If you want the more expensive Pro or Pro+, you can snag them for $28, which is still ridiculous when they usually cost $39. Important to note is that you need to buy six dozen to get the full discount.

Titleist Dozen Pro V1x (Mint): was $39 now $24 at lostgolfballs.com Used golf balls are a great way to get the high-end balls your game needs without spending over $50 on a dozen balls. You need to get them from a reliable retailer, and there's none more upfront with their quality than Lost Golf Balls.

Maxfli Tour X Golf Balls (48 Pack): was $160 now $109 at Golf Galaxy US Maxfli makes an underrated golf ball, especially the company's high-end model. You can save a ton of money buying a large box right now, with 48 balls going for $109. For a little over $2 per ball, you can get a high-end model that'll generate solid spin and distance on the course. If you're sick of the Pro-V1s and TP5s of the world, give these a shot and see if you like them (and use the money saved to fund your next round).

Black Friday Golf shoe and apparel deals

Pins & Aces deals abound: Save on many products (plus use code Future20 to save on full-price stuff). Pins & Aces is one of my favorite boutique golf brands for headcovers, apparel, ball markers and other fabulous accessories. Right now, as we inch towards Black Friday, the trendy brand has tons of products on sale. One that stands out is the Golfer Gift Pack for $39. You get a hat, accessory holder and ball marker, all valued at $69.

Save 30% at Bad Birdie on clothes, hats and more

In the world of boutique golf brands, you can't find a more stylish and comfortable brand than Bad Birdie. You can get the company's $78 polos for $55, $98 quarter zips for $69 and more. There are great deals for men and women, so get to shopping.

Pins & Aces Spade Hat: was $29 now $8 at Pins & Aces I wear the black version of this hat all the time. It's comfortable, and it looks great. Plus, it has a magnet built into the side of the hat to hold your ball marker without an extra hat clip. At this price, I already added the white one to my shopping cart to pair it with different outfits from the black one (which I paid the full $29 for).

Callaway Men's Heritage Golf Hat: was $29 now $10 at Golf Galaxy US As someone who owns a massive collection of hundreds of golf hats, I can assure you that a nice hat won't improve your golf game. It will make you look a bit cooler on the course and keep the sun out of your eyes, though. Golf Galaxy's Black Friday sale makes this Callaway hat simple and affordable. You can't go wrong with a comfy, one-size-fits-all hat for $10.

Puma Lightweight Golf QTR Zip: was $75 now $36 at PGA TOUR Superstore Puma makes some of the best golf apparel in terms of quality and comfort. I have quite a few Puma polos and Q-Zips, and they are some of my favorite clothing items. If you want a piece of outerwear that isn't too warm but will help cut the wind on those fall days, snag this deal.

Under Armour Drive Storm SweaterFleece: was $80 now $50 at Golf Galaxy US If you live in the northern portion of the U.S., like me, you know that time of the year is coming when you must decide whether to take the winter off or suck it up and play in the cold. You must layer up to get through the rounds if you choose the latter. This Under Armour Drive Storm SweaterFleece 1/2 zip will help you get out there and play all through the fall and winter.

FootJoy Pro/SL Golf Shoes: was $169 now $67 at Golf Galaxy US FootJoy golf shoes are consistently regarded as the most comfortable and best-performing on the market year after year. I've worn FootJoy shoes since I started golfing and can't imagine using anything else. This sneaker-style model has excellent reviews, is available in most popular sizes and is more than $100 off. You can't go wrong with a deal like that.

FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon Golf Shoes: was $199 now $99 at Golf Galaxy US These shoes look unreasonably comfortable. They're highly rated for comfort and performance, so you can rely on them to carry you through your rounds. If you want a shoe that'll feel like wearing socks, these are the ones to get, especially with this hefty discount. All sizes except 10.5 and 12 are available but don't wait because your size could sell out at this price.

Black Friday golf accessory deals

Blue Tees Series 2 Pro+ Rangefinder: was $219 now $149 at PGA TOUR Superstore A rangefinder is a game-changer on the course for locking in precise distances to the pin. Sure, your smartwatch can tell you where the front, center and back of the green are, but a rangefinder gives you the precise number. This one from Blue Tees has quickly risen in popularity at its $219 price. At $149, there's even more reason to grab it with its clear display, slope support and water resistance.

KVV 3 Wheel Golf Push Cart: was $189 now $143 at Amazon A push cart makes walking the golf course a much more enjoyable experience. Carrying your bag leads to shoulder and back pain. This push cart from KVV is on sale for $143, which is cheap for a 3-wheel model. Don't wait on this one, as this deal probably won't last.

SuperSpeed Swing speed trainer: was $229 now $129 at PGA TOUR Superstore ThisThe SuperSpeed swing trainer has been shown to help golfers repeatedly increase their swing speed. Whether it's a YouTube golfer testing them or a casual player offering testimonials, the results are there. That is, of course, if you're willing to spend the money and put the work in. The money part has been taken care of with this massive Black Friday deal has taken care of the money part, but the work is up to you.

Bushnell Wingman View GPS Speaker: was $199 now $149 at PGA TOUR Superstore This has to be the most extraordinary Bluetooth speaker you'll ever see on a golf course. It plays your music, podcasts and whatever else you're listening to on the course. Still, it also has a screen that shows you the distance to the middle, front and back of the green using Bushnell's powerful GPS technology. And if you can't look at the screen for some reason, it'll also tell you the distance audibly.

Garmin Approach S42: was $299 now $199 at PGA TOUR Superstore The Gaming Approach S42 doesn't have the same features as the more expensive S70, but it does more than enough for most golfers on the course. Whether you want distances to the front, center and back of the green or an easy way to keep score, this affordable watch can do it all. With $100 off, you can't beat it.

Blue Tees Player Pack: was $399 now $299 at PGA TOUR Superstore The Blue Tees Players pack is one of the best values in golf accessories. You get the high-end S3 Max Rangefinder, the Player magnetic speaker and the Mag Hub to keep everything in place. With $100 off the regular price, this is a must-grab deal if you don't have a rangefinder and high-quality on-course speaker.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor: was $499 now $299 at PGA TOUR Superstore You don't get a chance to get a launch monitor for $299 too often. This one leverages the power of your phone and a full suite of trackers to tell you all the critical information about your shot. I've used the more expensive MLM2PRO, and it works great, so I have no problem recommending this one.

Garmin Approach R10: was $599 now $499 at PGA TOUR Superstore I love the Garmin Approach R10 launch monitor. From a pure value perspective, it's one of the best you can get. In my Approach R10 review, I called it "a budget-friendly golfing dream," after using it for a few more months, I stand by that statement. With a good deal like this, you can't go wrong if you're looking to save money and build a backyard or affordable indoor simulator.

Garmin Approach S70 47mm GPS Watch: was $699 now $599 at PGA TOUR Superstore The Garmin Approach S70 is the pinnacle of golf smartwatches. It has many features that will help you make good decisions on the course. This watch does everything from precise distances to visual looks at the holt you're playing. It's not cheap, but with a $100 discount for the built to Black Friday, it's a deal that's worth picking up if you're serious about taking your golf game to the next level.

Black Friday golf bag deals

Sun Mountain 14-Way Stand Bag: was $369 now $149 at Golf Galaxy US Sun Mountain makes some of the best golf bags on the market, and this 14-way stand bag makes it easy to carry all your clubs with each one in its slot. It has full-length dividers that'll keep your grips from sticking together. It has eight pockets for accessories and the other golf stuff you must bring to the course.