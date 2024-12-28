Best Apple after-Christmas sales — 11 deals I’d shop on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and more

Before the holidays, Apple products get hefty discounts at major retailers to inspire gifting. But did you know popular Apple goodies also go on sale after Christmas? After all, everyone who received the gift of cash over the holidays will need to spend it on something.

As someone who’s looking into buying a new laptop soon, my favorite deal is the M4 MacBook Pro slashed to only $1,399. Apple’s M4 chip just launched in 2024, and yet it’s already seeing a $200 discount at Amazon. This laptop features a gorgeous display, impressive performance, and even more impressive battery life.

If you’re after an iPad, you can’t go wrong with the simple 10.9-inch Pad (A14 Bionic) discounted to just $279. If you’re looking for a new Apple Watch, pair of AirPods, or a powerful Mac, scroll on to see the rest of the best Apple deals I’ve rounded up.

Best Apple deals

Apple AirTag 4-Pack: was $99 now $69 at Amazon This is perhaps one of the most boring, but most useful, Apple purchases you can make, especially if you’re the forgetful type. Throw an AirTag in a backpack, attach one via a keychain to your iPhone, put one in your car to find it easily in the parking lot — the possibilities are endless.

Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $279 at Amazon If you want a simple iPad that’s capable of streaming media, hopping on video calls, and browsing the internet, there’s no need to buy anything more powerful than the iPad 10. It’s already incredibly affordable, but right now, you can save an extra $70 at Amazon.