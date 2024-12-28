Best Apple after-Christmas sales — 11 deals I’d shop on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and more
Treat yourself to a discounted Apple goodie in these post-Christmas sales
Before the holidays, Apple products get hefty discounts at major retailers to inspire gifting. But did you know popular Apple goodies also go on sale after Christmas? After all, everyone who received the gift of cash over the holidays will need to spend it on something.
As someone who’s looking into buying a new laptop soon, my favorite deal is the M4 MacBook Pro slashed to only $1,399. Apple’s M4 chip just launched in 2024, and yet it’s already seeing a $200 discount at Amazon. This laptop features a gorgeous display, impressive performance, and even more impressive battery life.
If you’re after an iPad, you can’t go wrong with the simple 10.9-inch Pad (A14 Bionic) discounted to just $279. If you’re looking for a new Apple Watch, pair of AirPods, or a powerful Mac, scroll on to see the rest of the best Apple deals I’ve rounded up.
Best Apple deals
This is perhaps one of the most boring, but most useful, Apple purchases you can make, especially if you’re the forgetful type. Throw an AirTag in a backpack, attach one via a keychain to your iPhone, put one in your car to find it easily in the parking lot — the possibilities are endless.
The AirPods Pro 2 offer the best noise-canceling and spatial audio for iOS, and you can grab a pair at $60 off after Christmas. Equipped with Apple’s H2 chip, these earbuds offer great sound quality and improved battery life over its predecessor.
The Apple Watch SE 2 launched two years ago, but it still holds up well today. It’s a budget-friendly option with the same chip as Apple’s Watch Series 8, perfect for anyone looking for a more basic smartwatch to see notifications, answer calls, and track steps, heart rate, and other health info.
If you want a simple iPad that’s capable of streaming media, hopping on video calls, and browsing the internet, there’s no need to buy anything more powerful than the iPad 10. It’s already incredibly affordable, but right now, you can save an extra $70 at Amazon.
Equipped with the S9 chip, the Apple Watch Series 9 is plenty powerful for most people. In fact, it actually earned a higher rating from us than the current-gen Series 10 did. You can use double-tap gestures, track all kinds of activity stats, and utilize Siri on-device.
If you’d like the brightest and most full-featured Apple Watch available, look no further than the Series 10. Compared to its predecessor, it boasts a bigger screen with a wide-angle OLED display, an FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature, and an improved S10 chip.
The M2-powered iPad Air just launched in May 2024, but you can already snag a $100 discount on it through Amazon. It offers great sound quality, a long battery life, a solid display, and strong M2 performance — all for just $499. While it can’t replace a laptop, the M2 iPad Air can certainly be used to tackle simple work-related tasks.
For anyone in need of a new MacBook come 2025, the M2 MacBook Air is one of the best values available right now. Its M2 chip offers plenty of performance power for the average user, its lightweight form factor is great for commuters or frequent travelers, and it has a fantastic 14-hour battery life.
Although Apple debuted a new M4 Mac mini in 2024, most people will find the last-gen M2 Pro chip perfectly suitable for their needs (and at a much cheaper price). Save $300 on this configuration, which features the M2 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.
If you want the lightweight, portable form factor of a MacBook Air with a large screen and the most future-proof performance you can get right now via the M3 chip, this is the deal for you. Save $200 on this 15-inch MacBook Air configuration, decked out with the M3 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.
If I were to buy a new laptop today, this would be the one I’d get. The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro offers impressive performance, a beautiful display, shocking battery life, and a keyboard people rave about. As a bonus, it even offers decent gaming performance for less demanding games.
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with 4 years of experience across multiple outlets, including How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, SlashGear, Laptop Mag, and of course, Tom's Guide. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.