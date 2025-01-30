Apple AirTags just crashed to their lowest price ever on Amazon — save $30 on a 4-pack now
If you're someone who tends to misplace your belongings (don't worry, we've all been there), we just might have the solution for you! Apple AirTags are among the best key finders we've tested — and right now the Apple AirTag (4-pack) is on sale for just $69 at Amazon.
Apple's AirTags are an essential accessory for iPhone users. The small and discrete Bluetooth trackers measure just 1.26-inches wide, making them the perfect size to just throw into your bag or slip into your wallet. You'll then be able to track all of your belongings right from the Find My app on your iPhone.
Amazon's current discount knocks $30 off the set's normal $99 price — the deepest discount we've seen for Apple's smart Bluetooth trackers. Snag the set of AirTags today and get them for as little as $17 a pop.
The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. Each coin-sized tracker offers a replaceable battery lasting over a year, water resistance, and seamless integration with iPhones. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this 4-pack.
Price check: $79 @ Walmart
Every day, countless people waste time searching for misplaced items — from keys to bags to parked cars. Having an AirTag attached to your essentials can turn a potentially stressful hunt into a quick and simple recovery. Plus, at $17 per tracker, you're getting Apple's tracking technology at a seriously affordable price.
If you own an iPhone this is one of the best accessories you can buy. In our Apple AirTag review, we called the Editor's Choice tracker "a clever device that is super simple to set up, and its Precision Finding feature makes it easy to find everything from your keys and wallet to your backpack or luggage."
Not only do they play a loud sound to help you quickly find your item's general location, but their Precision Find feature uses an ultrawideband to provide accurate GPS-like directions to track down your AirTag to the inch. At just $69 for a 4-pack, this AirTag deal is an easy recommendation for anyone who has ever misplaced their belongings.
