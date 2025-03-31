Amazon Spring sale is almost over — 7 last-minute Bluetooth speaker deals from $49

Big savings on Sony, Bose, Ultimate Ears and more

Wonderboom 4 shown in park
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
Now that the weather is warming up, chances are you'll be spending more time under the sun. If you'd like to bring your favorite tunes outdoors — whether it's to your backyard or to the park — you'll need a Bluetooth speaker.

As part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale, many of the best Bluetooth speakers we've tested are now on sale. For instance, right now you can get the Editor's Choice UE Wonderboom 4 for just $74.99 at Amazon. It's one of our favorite speakers and a steal at this price.

Below I've rounded up some of the best last-minute Bluetooth speaker deals you can still get at Amazon. Whether you're headed outdoors or just want better sound from your smartphone — these speakers and deals won't disappoint.

Bluetooth speaker deals

JBL Clip 4
JBL Clip 4: was $64 now $49 at Amazon

The Clip 4 is a wicked little speaker that clips to your bag so that you can take it anywhere you want. There's 10 hours of battery life so it'll last you through any hike you might take it on. We found some great sound for its size in our JBL Clip 4 review as well, with a surprising amount of bass. I also happen to really like the way that it looks, with its giant keyring styling going a long way in setting it apart from other small Bluetooth speakers.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4: was $99 now $74 at Amazon

The Wonderboom 4 is built for the outdoors with a rugged design and sturdy build. We really liked the speaker in our UE Wonderboom 4 review, especially the surprisingly bassy sound that you might expect from a larger speaker. 16 hours of battery life means you'll be able to get through most of the day on a charge.

Beats Pill 2024
Beats Pill 2024: was $149 now $99 at Amazon

This deal brings a long-awaited discount to the Beats Pill. We had a Beats Pill hands-on, and found a speaker that has (as you might expect) some massive bass and a slick look. Battery life is respectable at 24 hours, and its waterproofing makes it perfect for pool parties and outdoor use.

Sony ULT Field 1
Sony ULT Field 1: was $129 now $98 at Amazon

Sony's ULT line is big, bassy and loads of fun. The ULT Field 1 is a great entry into the family, and when we went hands on with the ULT Field 1 we found a powerful little speaker with some big sound. Battery life is solid as well at 12 hours. This deal puts the speaker at its lowest price ever.

Ultimate Ears Boom 4
Ultimate Ears Boom 4: was $149 now $109 at Amazon

The UE Boom 4 speaker is a waterproof speaker than can deliver 360-degree sound with deep, accurate bass. It's battery can last for up to 15 hours and we like that it's rated IPX7 waterproof and it's drop-proof up to 15 feet. Did we mention it can also float? The Red model is just $9 shy of its all-time price low.

Bose SoundLink Flex (Gen 2)
Bose SoundLink Flex (Gen 2): was $149 now $113 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Flex 2 is a compact and powerful Bluetooth speaker with a durable design. This 1.2-pound speaker is water and dust proof and delivered great sound quality in our SoundLink Flex gen 2 review. I love how easy it is to use the custom EQ, so I can really dial it in to a sound profile that I love. Add in 12 hours of battery life and you have a great deal.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II: was $329 now $229 at Amazon

This is more than just a Bluetooth speaker. Bose has packed in some extra smarts, letting the SoundLink Revolve+ II connect to helpful voice assistants like Alexa. It also pumps out some seriously good audio, with loads of big, deep bass. You can stream higher-quality audio thanks to its Wi-Fi connection, but there's still Bluetooth mode for using with your phone. It has good battery life too, with 17 hours on tap. This $100 discount is an epic deal on a very good Bluetooth speaker.

More Bluetooth speaker deals

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

