5 Cyber Monday Dyson vacuum cleaner deals that actually make Dyson affordable-ish

Whether you’re looking to buy or upgrade to one of the best vacuum cleaners, Dyson is a popular choice. But this brand is also known for super high prices, which is what happens when you have an appliance that shoots lasers to detect dirt.

So if you’re after a great deal on one of these high-performance vacuums, you’re in luck!

We’ve spotted some impressive Dyson vacuum cleaner deals for Cyber Monday available right now. For instance, the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner is on sale for $411 from $469 at Amazon. Or if you prefer a powerful upright, this Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum is now $549 from $599 at Amazon.

Considering how expensive these vacuum cleaners are usually priced, these offers will make a significant savings. So if you want to make housework a breeze, clean up with ease with one of these Dyson deals while they still last!

Cyber Monday Dyson deals

Dyson V8 : was $469 now $411 at Amazon The Dyson V8 offers the ideal balance of cleaning power and battery life for a reasonable price. Designed to be lightweight, it offers up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and several different cleaning modes and accessories. And if you have pets, its De-tangling Motorbar cleaner head will deep clean and tackle stubborn hair in fibers.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim: was $629 now $500 at Amazon The V12 brings some impressive features to the table, particularly its laser dust detection that reveals particles you didn't even know were there. The slimmer design makes it easier to maneuver than the previous model, and it's notably lighter for those whole-house cleaning sessions. Perfect if you want Dyson's latest tech and enhanced dust detection.

Dyson V11 : at Dyson Inc. If you’re after a powerful cordless stick vacuum at an affordable price, this V11 is a good offer. Its slimline design makes it lightweight and easy to manoeuvre. The LCD screen displays three power modes, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time — up to 60 minutes battery life. And if you have pets, the anti-tangle brush will tackle stubborn hair. Grab this bargain while it lasts!

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum: was $599 now $548.50 at Amazon If you prefer a slimline, upright cleaner, this Multi Floor 2 is easier to steer into those tricky spots. With powerful suction, it comes with an advanced self-adjusting cleaner head, that automatically adjusts between floor types. Plus, it comes with a large capacity dust canister, and easy release — for longer cleaning times.