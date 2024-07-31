11 Patagonia deals for all seasons — shop these sales from $43

Patagonia lovers already know the reputation of this premium outdoor apparel brand, which has been around for over three decades. From insulated outerwear to ultra-rugged (yet ultra-chic) hiking gear, Patagonia is no stranger to the great outdoors, offering top-tier performance that’ll keep you comfy from head to toe, no matter what the mountain throws at you.

As of this writing, there were 350+ items on sale via Patagonia’s web specials, with discounts up to 55% off a variety of weatherproof jackets, hiking pants, backpacks, and much more. No matter the climate you climb in, Patagonia has a little something for everyone, and I’ve rounded up a few of my favorite apparel deals from their website.

Ready to reconnect with your inner alpinist? Here are 11 Patagonia deals that’ll keep the wind at your back — and the wolves in the hills.

Best Patagonia deals for men

PatagoniaTerrebonne Joggers: was $99 now $68 @ Patagonia

Whether you plan on using them for jogging, bouldering, or just lounging around the cabin, these lightweight performance pants are prepared for anything, featuring a water-repellant finish to complement the breathable recycled polyester construction. There’s an adjustable drawcord, two front drop-in pockets, and one zippered back pocket. Adventure ho!

Patagonia Reversible Shelled Microdini Fleece: was $199 now $98 @ Patagonia

This reversible full-zip jacket features Houdini recycled nylon ripstop on one side, and Micro D recycled polyester brushed fleece on the other. The nylon side has two welted, zippered handwarmer pockets to keep you toasty. The end result? A versatile, lightweight layer that’s perfect for everyday comfort and all-season warmth.

Patagonia Upstride Pants: was $329 now $163 @ Patagonia

Ready to hit the slopes in style this ski season? These form-fitting ski pants feature a stretchy, weather-resistant bonded soft-shell fabric that slides right over your baselayers (and skin) with ease, complemented by two secure zippered cargo pockets to keep your valuables secure. There’s a low-profile fly and button closure at the waist, and adjustable gaiters to seal out snow down below.

Patagonia Upstride Jacket: was $349 now $173 @ Patagonia

If the Upstride Pants are already up your alley, you may as well consider Patagonia’s Upstride Jacket to match, which is made from the same stretchy, breathable material. The adjustable hood has a laminated visor for uphill comfort, and it can stretch over low-profile helmets in the case of a surprise storm. There’s a zippered chest pocket inside for your essentials, and two more zippered chest pockets that double as vents.

Best Patagonia deals for women

Patagonia Slim All Seasons Hemp Pants: was $89 now $43 @ Patagonia

It’s all in the name. These all-season hemp pants are built with a flexible 9.6-oz 55% industrial hemp/27% recycled polyester/18% organic cotton blend, and they’re pretty perfect for just about any time of year. There’s a carpenter pocket on the side to keep tools and tech secure, and an extra layer of fabric from shin to thigh for extra durability.

Patagonia Dirt Craft Bike Shorts: was $169 now $83 @ Patagonia

If you plan on hitting the trails at high speeds, good news: these mountain bike shorts are equipped with a removable padded liner; adjustable hook-and-webbing waistband; two drop-in pockets up front; and a zippered pocket at the left hip to keep your valuables secure. The longer-than-average 12-inch inseam covers the tops of most kneepads, and there’s a water-repellant finish to help keep airflow moving.

Patagonia Lost Canyon Vest: was $189 now $93 @ Patagonia

When the sun goes down, the Lost Canyon Vest is there to answer the call for creature comforts. This beautifully breathable shell is made from 2-ounce 100% polyester (70% recycled) taffeta with four-way stretch and a durable water repellent (DWR) finish, insulated with lightweight 80-g Thermogreen 100% recycled polyester. In short, it’s a great daily-wear layer that’s also great for the environment.

Patagonia Iron Forge Hemp Canvas Barn Coat: was $219 now $108 @ Patagonia

If you’re looking for an insulated jacket that can handle a little manual labor, this one is made from 12.9-ounce Iron Forge Hemp canvas, which is 25% more abrasion-resistant than traditional cotton duck canvas. Featuring 100-g Thermogreen 100% recycled polyester, this utilitarian material requires no break-in period, and there are plenty of pockets — inside and out — to complement the jacket’s tough-as-nails construction.

Patagonia Stormstride Jacket: was $499 now $248 @ Patagonia

Designed for backcountry motion in a lightweight package, the Stormstride jacket boasts a stretchy 3-layer 100% nylon (54% recycled) plain weave construction paired with Patagonia’s H2No Performance Standard protection to keep you dry. There are four Easy-Stash pockets to stow your stuff, easy-access pit zips to release heat, and an adjustable hood for maximum visibility.

Best Patagonia accessory deals

Patagonia Wood Burning Stove: was $99 now $48 @ Patagonia

When you’re ready to wind down for the night, nothing beats the ambiance of a crackling fire. Patagonia’s Wood Burning Stove is lightweight, easy to use, and easy to store; the stainless steel construction was built to last a lifetime. This portable stove runs on available deadfall or compressed wood pellets, allowing you to boil 1 liter of water in just ~16 minutes.