Samsung may take on Shokz and launch a set of Galaxy bone conduction headphones

Samsung is well known for trying new things in the earbuds space. There where the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for one, those shiny bean shaped things that neither sounded good nor fitted very well.

Now there're rumblings that the firm wants to try a different form of uninvasive audio on your head — bone conduction headphones. Thanks to a Weibo post from Ice Universe, we have a glimpse into some very early details.

A new Galaxy

So what do we know? According to Ice Universe, "Sources revealed that Samsung Electronics' MX division will release bone conduction headphones." You can expect the headphones "at the Samsung Fold7 launch event in July", they continue, giving us an idea of when they might land.

What else do we know? "The headset is codenamed "Able"" Ice Universe tells us — and that's about it. So we have to make a couple of assumptions.

As with all of the best bone conduction headphones, the Galaxy bone buds are likely going to play your music by vibrating the bones in your head rather than directly into your ears.

That'll make them perfect for fitness, as it leaves your ears free to hear the sound of traffic and other people when you're out for a run.

This is a busy space mind you, so Samsung is going to have to put some work in to make sure they stand out from the established brands like Shokz. Either way, our fitness team is eager to get their hands on them when they launch — and I'm curious too.

