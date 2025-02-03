Win! Score a free Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Tab S9 FE with your Galaxy S25 preorder

There are a lot of great Galaxy S25 preorder deals out there, but if you're looking to stretch your dollar, few deals compare to Verizon's.

For a limited time, Verizon is offering the Galaxy S25 or Galaxy S25 Plus for free with an eligible unlimited data plan. Plus, you'll get either the Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Tab S9 FE for free as well. (Your additional device will require a data line of its own). That's one of the best cell phone deals I've seen for the Galaxy S25. (Alternatively, if you don't want the freebies, you can get up to $900 off at Samsung with trade-in).

Free Watch or Tablet! Galaxy S25 preorder: free w/ unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering the Galaxy S25 for free with eligible unlimited plans. Plus, you can choose from a free Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G with the purchase of your phone. The Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP front camera. In our Galaxy S25 review we said the performance and battery life boosts alone make this year's upgrade worthwhile.

Free Watch of Tablet! Galaxy S25 Plus preorder: free w/ unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering the Galaxy S25 Plus for free with eligible unlimited plans. Plus, you can choose from a free Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G with the purchase of your phone. The Galaxy S25 Plus features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 50MP wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP front camera. It packs a larger 4,900 mAh battery than the Galaxy S25.

So, how can you get this deal? Well, for starters you'll need to sign up to Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate data plan. Additionally, you'll need to open a new data plan for your free device — whether you choose the Galaxy Watch 7 or the Galaxy Tab SE FE. If you were already planning on buying either device, this is a cheap way to get a new phone and a new watch/tablet.

It's worth mentioning that the same offers applies to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's higher $1,299 price means you may have to pay a monthly installment fee for your phone.