Samsung has started selling Galaxy S25 Ultra S Pen replacements — here's what they cost

Samsung debuted the Galaxy S25 line last month with the Galaxy S25 Ultra being the only one of the three to feature the company's S Pen stylus. This year's version was redesigned to be lighter, battery-free and missing Bluetooth capabilities featured in previous iterations.

Today, the Korean company added the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen replacement to the Samsung store. Despite lacking a battery and built-in Bluetooth, unfortunately, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen is the same price as last year's Galaxy S24 Ultra stylus.

Per the store listing, Samsung is charging $49.99 for the new pen. It is available in black, light gray and light silver.

While the S25 Ultra quickly leapt on to our best phones and best Android phones lists, the lack of a Bluetooth enabled S Pen has created controversy for the tech giant.

S Pen controversy

(Image credit: Future)

At launch, Samsung claimed that the downgrade of the S Pen was due to a lack of people actually using the features it enabled. Though, it's more likely that removing the battery and Bluetooth chip saved Samsung on production costs.

Upset Samsung customers quickly started a petition to bring the function back which quickly garnered 3,000 signatures out of an initial goal of 5,000. At the time of writing, the petition has over 6,500 signatures on Change.org. The petition asks for Samsung to restore the functionality for the Galaxy S26 Ultra which likely won't launch until January 2026.

There was also some confusion toward the end of January when a blog post popped up on a Samsung page that stated, "Bluetooth enabled S Pen (now sold separately) acts as a remote control within select apps to help maximize productivity." If true it would have made for an odd decision by Samsung to release a separate Bluetooth-enabled S Pen.

However, Samsung later clarified that blog post was a mistake and that a Bluetooth S Pen would not be available.

