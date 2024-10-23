Samsung confirms it has no plans for a cheaper foldable phone — here’s why

While there’s a lot to like about the best foldable phones, the one thing everyone can agree on is they’ve always been far too expensive. You’d hope prices would drop as technology advances and competition increases, or that cheaper models would be released with lesser specs. But none of this has happened, and according to Samsung you shouldn’t expect the Galaxy Z Fold range to go down that path anytime soon.

This was confirmed following the release of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, a larger foldable that’s only going on sale in South Korea — and at a much higher price tag than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. A Samsung official (via SamMobile) said that “Rather than considering it a premium product, it’s a product released to expand your options. You can choose according to your taste. As of now, we have no plans to release a separate product with a lower price.”

The rumors leading up to the announcement of the Z Fold SE are… messy, to say the very least. For a while it wasn’t clear what kind of phone we were actually getting, with the earliest rumors suggesting that Samsung could launch a Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE at some point towards the end of this year.

In fact some of those rumors suggested this hypothetical Fan Edition could cost as little as $800. Not only is that $1,000 cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it would also be less expensive than the Galaxy Z Flip 6. It was all too good to be true, and by mid-May it was reported that Samsung had canceled plans for such a device.

When rumors of a third Galaxy Z Fold device appeared online, it was focused on an “Ultra” model that eventually turned into the Special Edition Samsung just announced. And as I pointed out earlier this year, “Ultra” wouldn’t have been a fitting name since the phone was (rightly) suspected of having no S Pen Support.

Despite the fact the Z Fold SE does have some impressive upgrades, like the first 200MP main camera on a Samsung foldable, it sounds like Samsung is trying to push that same narrative with its statement. It also means the company isn’t going to be lowering its prices anytime soon, which is a huge shame.

There have been some recent rumors that we may see a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 next year. However at least one leaker has refuted that claim, suggesting that it may be an “enhanced” flippable. Possibly a special edition model, just like the Z Fold SE. Clearly the initial reports were mistaken, if Samsung is to be believed.

Here’s just hoping that other foldable phone makers can help prices drop going forward. We already have a $699 Motorola Razr 2024, and the OnePlus Open is $200 less than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. I don’t expect we’ll see any major price increase very soon, sadly.