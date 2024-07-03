Forget Pixel 9! Google Pixel 10 just hit a major milestone — here’s what you need to know

While the Google Pixel 9 still isn’t here, we have started hearing news about next year’s phone — specifically about the new chipset that will power the Pixel 10, which has seemingly just been finalized.

The upcoming Tensor G5 silicon, which will apparently be Google’s first chip that isn’t based on a Samsung Exynos chipset, is said to be completely custom manufactured using TSMC’s 3nm process — the same process as Apple and Qualcomm’s mobile chips.

And according to China Times, the Tensor G5 chipset has entered the “taped-out” stage. This is the point where the final version of the chip has been completed, and that it’s ready to enter the manufacturing stage.

This seems like progress is moving pretty rapidly, but it’s rather important for the Tensor G5 to be ready ahead of more serious work on the Pixel 10. For starters the fact the chip has been created means Google can get to work testing the G5, and ensuring that it’s working correctly.

Time to check it works is super crucial here because it's the first chip to completely adopt Google’s own architecture — rather than relying on Samsung’s. In the past Tensor chips at least had the assurance that whatever Exynos chip they were based on was already functional, but that would constrain Google to playing by the rules of this off-the-shelf processor.

Now, with a totally custom Tensor chip, Google will have full control over every aspect of Pixel development. Like Apple has done with the A and M series chips, a Google-made Tensor means it should be able to better optimize Pixel hardware with Android software. Hopefully offering a better and more efficient experience in the process.

Plus, with AI playing a huge role in mobile tech going forward, having closer control over the hardware should mean a better on-device experience. Switching to a 3nm process should also boost performance power, while simultaneously reducing power consumption. Both very good things to have — especially since Google has historically been pretty mediocre at both.

Of course we’re still a long way off the launch of the Pixel 10, which won't be arriving until the second half of 2025. In the meantime we still have the Pixel 9 series launch to look forward to, which Google recently confirmed will happen on August 13. However since that phone is expected to run on the Tensor G4, it means all those Google-made chips benefits are our of our grasp.