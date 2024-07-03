Watch out, Galaxy Z Fold 6 — Xiaomi's new foldable just leaked

Samsung is working on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which will be announced at the next Galaxy Unpacked event. It's not the only company working on a new foldable, though, as a new leak showed off the Xiaomi MIX Fold 4, which looks like an attractive foldable smartphone.

The leak comes from an image posted by Evan Blass on X, and it shows off the back of the phone, which is perhaps the least exciting part of a foldable. After all, we want to see the giant screen and hinge to see how the foldable works. Still, we can see the large camera array with Leica branding on the back of the phone. We can also see four lenses, a flash and a mirrored panel.

Blass also shed some light on the camera hardware, revealing that it has a 50MP primary sensor leading the charge. Leica is returning to lend its lens and processing power to the camera, which should help it capture high-quality images.

The advanced look at the phone also shows off a powdery silver colorway that looks slick and attractive without being too bright and in your face. The image also shows off a bright silver hinge, barely peaking out from the side of the device.

Finally, we learned some more about the specs of the phone. It's reported to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with wireless charging capabilities, a 5,000mAh or larger battery and an IPX8 water resistance rating (which is standard on foldable, which never seem to have a dust rating).

Important to note is that Blass said the image may be "non-final." That means we could see some significant changes as the device moves through its development process. It could also go the other way and not see many changes, so we'll have to wait until the phone is officially announced or more leaks come out before we know more.

Based on the August MIX Fold 3 release date, we could see the new phone launch as soon as next month. However, the reports indicate that the phone won't launch globally, but we'll have to wait to see in which regions Xiaomi launches it.

