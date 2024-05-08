Sony teases new 'Xperia Product' most likely the upgraded Xperia 1 VI phone

Yesterday we were just looking at new images and leaks regarding the Sony Xperia 1 VI. It's a new phone that has managed to slip under the radar between Apple and Google’s big May announcements.

This morning, Phone Arena spotted an official promo video on YouTube from Sony for a new Xperia phone. Previous rumors tipped the phone as launching on May 17, but Sony’s teaser has the next Xperia product announcement scheduled for May 15.

There’s not much else to go on from the video, though. The Japanese electronics maker doesn’t even name the phone, just calling it a “new Xperia product.” Based on the shape in the video, we’re pretty sure it's a phone, and we’d bet money that phone is the Xperia 1 VI.

From the leaks we’ve seen, Sony is expected to make several notable changes to the next phone in the Xperia 1 line.

The display is shifting aspect ratio from 21:9 to 19.5:9 which is similar to what is available on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra. It’s also supposed to be 1.5 times brighter than the display on the Xperia 1 V.

When we reviewed the Xperia 1 V, we found it to be a pretty good phone clearly aimed at photographers, given the capabilities of the phone's cameras and the highly specific editing applications that Sony provides.

The newer Xperia 1 VI seems to be taking a more mainstream approach. The rumor is that Sony is condensing the photography apps into one user-friendly app. The cameras still seem to be pretty strong and have even gotten minor boosts in capability.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It has also been tipped that the “new Xperia product” will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Based on some user responses we’ve read, the previous device may have had heating issues. Rumors we saw suggested a vapor chamber and enhanced heat diffusion to help the phone stay cool.

Sony’s phones make up less than 1% of the global market, but based on the video’s comments, there are fans and they are pumped for a new Xperia device.

More from Tom's Guide