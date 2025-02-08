OnePlus Open 2 teaser just revealed design that blows Galaxy Z Fold 6 — no more crease

Rumor has it the Oppo Find N5, and its western counterpart the OnePlus Open 2, will be the thinnest foldable phones on the market, and now a new teaser image suggests it could one-up competitors like the Samsung Fold with a display that ditches the unsightly crease that's plagued foldable phones from day one.

OnePlus co-founder and Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau revealed the OnePlus Open 2's display in a post this week on X (formerly Twitter). The image shows off Oppo's upcoming foldable alongside an unnamed competitor that bears a striking resemblance to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launched last month.

While previous teasers, such as images another Oppo executive shared of the OnePlus Open 2 in January, showcased the phone's ultra-thin profile, this latest focuses on the display crease. Or rather, the lack thereof.

"No crease detected," Lau said in a cheeky tweet, and while you can spot a slight crease in the OnePlus Open 2's display, it's undeniably less noticeable than that of the phone next to it. Granted, we'll have to put the OnePlus Open 2 through its paces once it launches (believed to be later this month) to see if the intensity of this crease gets worse over time, but it's already shaping up to be a clear frontrunner for our best foldable phones ranking.

No crease detected 🔍 Well, not on the #OPPOFindN5 😉 pic.twitter.com/bIwi1vO6srFebruary 6, 2025

In our review of the original OnePlus Open, our senior phones editor John Velasco highlighted the handset's Flexion Hinge design for creating a much less noticeable display crease than the Pixel Fold and Z Fold 5. It seems the Oppo Find N5 and OnePlus Open 2 are raising that bar even higher while also outdoing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in terms of screen size. The OnePlus Open 2 is rumored to upgrade to an 8-inch inner display, up from the 7.82-inch panel on the OnePlus Open and much larger than the Z Fold 6's 7.6-inch display.

The OnePus Open 2 is tipped to get plenty of other good upgrades, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, a 50MP main camera, the addition of IP-rated water resistance, and the return of the classic OnePlus alert slider. It could also pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery, which is impressive for any phone, let alone a foldable with limited inner space.

Oppo has hinted that the Oppo Find N5 will launch around February 19 or 20, though an exact date has yet to come to light. Its global launch, which in some markets will include a name change as the OnePlus Open 2, is expected later in 2025.

