Nothing teases 'industry first' announcement for March 20 — here’s what it could be

We’re still early in the year, but Nothing has already made its mark in the budget space with the release of its Nothing Phone 2a. Well, the company’s not wasting any time because we could be seeing something special very soon based on a short teaser clip posted on X (formerly Twitter). In the 10-second teaser video, we see Julie from Nothing’s content team remarking to Nothing CEO Carl Pei about “an industry first” announcement — with Pei attempting to respond before a March 20 date pops up to end the clip.

Considering that April Fools’ Day is much later, this unexpected announcement does raise a few eyebrows because it could be anything. There appears to be a discussion between the pair prior to when the clip begins, where Julie subsequently says, “so I think this is an industry first” before proceeding to ask him “why do you think other companies haven’t done this before?” It seems like there’s a lot to this question as Pei says, “well, it’s uh…”

That's when video ends with a March 20 date popping into the clip. Honestly, it could be anything, but given that we’re three smartphones in, there’s plenty for Nothing to announce. Here are the most practical things that could be announced.

One likely candidate could relate to the software support behind Nothing’s phones. Currently, Nothing pledges three years of software updates and four years of bimonthly security updates for its Nothing Phone 2 and 2a. Those numbers used to be decent, but they’re laughably short compared to the extended support given to other phones.

For example, Samsung’s giving 7 years of major Android updates to the Galaxy S24 — while the Pixel 8 is also getting the same amount of software support from Google. Nothing could really set an industry first by breathing more life into its phones by surpassing what its competition is doing. Just because it’s one of the best cheap phones that money can buy right now, the Nothing Phone 2a still deserves the same longevity as many of the flagships in our best phones list.

A low-cost flagship in the Nothing Phone 3

Another possible announcement could be for its next smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3. Its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2, had its global announcement in July last year — so this March 20 announcement could simply be an early teaser for it.

There’s still very little known about the Nothing Phone 3. At the very least, we can expect it to follow past Nothing phones sporting a translucent design and the brand’s iconic Glyph Interface. But beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess what we’ll get with the Nothing Phone 3.

While it’s been argued that the Nothing Phone 1 and 2 were mid-range devices, the Nothing Phone 3 could finally enter the flagship space — at a much lower cost than its rivals. This is critical because Nothing’s going to need to space it just right, so that its doesn’t intrude on the Nothing Phone 2’s mid-range cost.

Nothing Ear 3 wireless earbuds

Interestingly enough, the Nothing Ear 2 earbuds were launched on March 22, 2023. This March 20 date would be the perfect time to announce (and launch) its successor with the Nothing Ear 3 earbuds. However, it would need some remarkable highlights to be worthy of an industry first tagline.

Just last month, 91Mobiles reported that the new pair of wireless earbuds could be coming after noticing that Nothing registered a new set of buds on an Indian BIS certification website. Who knows how it could set itself apart from other earbuds to get that acclaimed industry first recognition, but wouldn’t it be cool if it were bundled with every new Nothing phone release going forward?

An enticing trade-in offer

OnePlus got our attention with the trade-in offers that the company offered with the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open. Simply trading in any phone in any condition, you were treated to an instant $100 off discount on either phone, so Nothing could set an industry first by doing this with all of its phones. If that were the case, that would effectively make the Nothing Phone 2a cheaper — down to $249, which would be bonkers for a phone of its caliber.

Of course, what makes OnePlus’ trade-in offer so enticing is that you can trade in any phone in any condition, so your broken flip phone from the mid 2000s would qualify. Nothing could adopt the same strategy, but make it better by offering it on all of its phone releases going forward.

Even better, a lifetime upgrade offer

And finally, one way for Nothing to make a splash would be to announce some kind of ridiculous lifetime upgrade offer. Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program already lets iPhone owners upgrade to the latest and greatest model every year for a monthly cost, so Nothing could also take this approach and make it better. Perhaps undercutting Apple in price? It would have to be a really low-cost plan because Apple’s program starts at $39.50/month.