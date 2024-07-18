Nothing Phone 2a Plus is the brand’s first supersized phone — here’s what we know

News
By
published

A very big Nothing is on the horizon

Nothing Phone 2a vs Pixel 7a.
(Image credit: Future)

Nothing has announced that its next phone will be the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, a first for the company.

The introduction of a Plus model was originally due to Nothing posting an image of the Pokemon Mega Aerodactyl, followed by a Plus symbol on their social media. For reference, Nothing uses Pokemon names as codenames for its upcoming phones, and the Nothing phone 2a’s codename was Aerodactly. This led to speculation that Nothing was teasing a new Plus version of the 2a, a new post on social media confirms this.

The post in question does not tell us much about the new device. All it states is “Plus. More. Extra” followed by “Get ready for Phone (2a) Plus on 31 July.” As stated, this will be the first time that Nothing has released a plus version of an already existing phone, so we don’t have a lot to compare potential features with, but it will certainly include a larger screen than the 6.7-inch Nothing 2a while keeping otherwise similar hardware specs.

Nothing Phone (2) held in the hand.

(Image credit: Future)

In our Nothing 2a review we praised it as one of the standout phones available for under $500. We noted the excellent battery life, memorable design, good cameras and fantastic display. The only real weaknesses we saw were a choppy GPU performance and a disappointing low-light camera results. Hopefully, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus can solve these issues and remain under $500. 

This isn’t the only new Nothing device as the company recently announced plans to release three products for its budget-friendly sub-brand CMF. These three products, the CMF Phone 1, CMF Watch Pro 2 and the CMF Buds Pro 2 all cost $200 or less. The phone alone includes some interesting hardware including a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 50MP primary camera sensor made by Sony

Nothing releasing a Plus version is great news, especially after the April Fools Micro post, but the company needs to make sure that it keeps the device at less than $500. If it does so then I do not doubt that the phone could find a high spot on our best cheap phones list

Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 

