Google Pixel 8a in Coral seems unlikely — but the color is tipped to reappear as an official case

Recent leaks suggest the Google Pixel 8a will be available in 4 colors — black, porcelain, blue and a mint-like green. If those aren’t the colors you were hoping for, then one of Google’s official Pixel 8a cases may be more to your liking. Or so says the latest possible leak.

According to leaker Evan Blass there may be five different-colored Pixel 8a cases to choose from. Four of those cases look like they’re matching the Pixel 8a itself, but the fifth looks reminiscent of Google’s “Coral” hue, which we last saw on the Pixel 7a. Meaning the Pixel 8a may be following the example of the Pixel 8.

The Pixel 8 has been released in four different colors as well, and Coral wasn’t one of them. But Google did release a Coral-colored case for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The idea presumably being that anyone who wanted that particular shade of pinky-orange could buy the case and cover the phone’s natural coloring.

Though the fact Google is willing to have Coral available as a case color makes me wonder why the phone itself isn’t available in Coral as well. Perhaps the leaks are wrong and Google is set to surprise us, or maybe we’ll see a mid-cycle color refresh — as happened with the mint green Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. But I’m not entirely convinced.

Blass’s images of both the Pixel 8a and the official cases look pretty official, and Blass has a history of revealing official-looking marketing materials shortly before new phones launch. That leads me to believe that the color options we’ve seen are the color options we’re going to get when the Pixel 8a launches.

I’m also not sure Google would bother with a mid-cycle color change for the Pixel 8a. Not only has it never happened before, but we’re also likely to see the company pivot its attention to the Pixel 9 series in a few months time. It makes more sense to focus on the flagship, rather than a $500 ( we hope ) mid-range phone. Google could surprise us, but I wouldn’t hold my breath.

The Pixel 8a is expected to launch at Google I/O on May 14, which means we still have a bit of waiting to do before we get all the official details. In the meantime you can catch up on the latest news and updates in our Google Pixel 8a hub.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors