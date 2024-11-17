The AirPods 4 are great — but these 5 mid-range ANC earbuds are better

Apple has done a standout job improving the AirPods series with every new iteration. The AirPods 4 recently launched to critical praise and come in two versions – one with active noise cancellation for $179 and one without ANC for $129. Advancements in charging and sound performance certainly add to their appeal, and if you’re seeking open wireless earbuds with solid noise neutralization, they’re worth checking out.

However, Apple’s latest creations aren’t the only outstanding mid-range buds available. They’re not even the best in their class. What other models serve as better AirPods 4 alternatives? The AirPods Pro 2 are an essential pickup for iPhone users with the urge to splurge. Others who believe that money is no object should look at the best noise-cancelling earbuds and best wireless earbuds.

The rest of you who want something relatively affordable that offers more value than the AirPods 4, feast your eyes on these five exceptional options below.

1. OnePlus Buds Pro 3

(Image credit: Future)

It seems unfair to pit the AirPods 4 against an elite set of buds like the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Well, both fall into the noise-canceling category and share the same attainable price, so there’s justification in the comparison. Android enthusiasts have a high-performing model that comes stacked with features (OnePlus users gain exclusive perks). The buds also work well with iOS/macOS devices.

Their biggest selling point is audio. Dual drivers (11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter) pump out clean, dynamic, and engaging sound. There are multiple ways to personalize what you hear, from the customizable EQ to the Golden Sound setting, which automatically creates a sound profile tailored to your hearing. LHDC codec support dynamically scales sound on compatible Android devices, boosting clarity and depth in the process. Game Mode fixes any audio latency issues when playing mobile games or watching videos. The 3D Audio mode is OnePlus’ spatial audio format, but it doesn’t hold a candle to Apple’s version.

Noise cancellation on the Buds Pro 3 is superior to the AirPods 4. It removes up to 90% of unwanted noise, giving rival ANC technologies from Apple, Bose, and Sony a run for their money, at least when it comes to wireless earbuds.

ANC playtime is standard at 6 hours. That’s still longer than the AirPods 4 (4 hours). The charging case holds up to 43 hours and employs trademark Fast Charging technology to generate 5 hours of listening time on a 10-minute charge.

Read our full OnePlus Buds Pro 3 review.

2. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024)

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

The 2024 QC Earbuds are a refresh of Bose’s inaugural true wireless buds. They come with a new design, updated specs, and a lower MSRP ($179) that matches the AirPods 4.

Despite missing signature technologies like ActiveSense and CustomTune to automatically tweak ambient listening and analyze the listener’s ears adeptly for optimal ANC, respectively, the QC Earbuds neutralize background noise better than most luxury models. Quiet mode blocks out a high number of external sounds, no matter where they fall on the frequency spectrum. Bose’s ANC technology comes in clutch during phone calls by keeping background noise to a minimum, while the refined mic array demonstrates superb vocal capture.

Whether the QC Earbuds sound better than the AirPods 4 is debatable. What we can say is they sound much better than the brand’s earlier releases. The midrange is crisp, and bass has plenty of oomph. Bose’s companion app received a nice facelift; the UI is clean and there are more features (e.g., Low Latency Audio, Remote Selfie). Bluetooth multipoint means you can pair to two devices simultaneously and switch between them when necessary. A full charge equates to 8.5 hours of playtime and the wireless charging case holds up to 31.5 hours. The QC Earbuds also bear a resemblance to the fancy-looking QC Ultra headphones.

3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

Our recent comparison of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro showed the second-gen version outperforming their successor, which is good news for Android users wanting a premium and super-affordable alternative to the AirPods 4.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro sell for less (currently $101 on Amazon). They operate fine across all mobile platforms (iOS and Android). The design is much more compact and practical for wear, thanks to an in-ear sound port that slides into the canal and forms a tight seal for optimal fit. ANC on these buds destroys the AirPods 4’s version, eliminating up to 85% of unwanted noise. Ambient Sound mode is just as reliable for hearing your surroundings and vocals clearly. Then there’s the sound quality powered by numerous proprietary technologies, including 24-bit HiFi Sound, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.3 (LE Audio-Ready), and the Samsung Scalable Codec (SSC), which dynamically adjusts bitrate from 88kbps to 512kbps. Not to mention the custom coaxial 2-way speaker (dedicated tweeter and woofer drivers) tuned by Samsung-owned audio specialist AKG.

The listening experience is detailed and vibrant, especially on current Samsung Galaxy phones that support the previously mentioned features. Furthermore, The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have a higher IP rating (IPX7 waterproofing) and playtime (7 hours per charge) than the AirPods 4.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review.

4. Sony LinkBuds S

(Image credit: Future)

Sound quality alone places these LinkBuds S ahead of the AirPods 4. These mid-range buds are two years old and still pump out exceptional audio. A 5mm driver with high-compliance diaphragm creates more depth and vibrance. Basslines and synths are prominent with zero distortion, and lo-fi vocals sound much sharper than on the AirPods 4. Sony’s high-end sound features increase performance. 360 Reality Audio brings convincing 3D effects to select content, DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) upscales clarity on poorly engineered recordings, and LDAC codec support delivers faster bitrate and unveils nuances in tracks.

ANC won’t match what you get from the flagship WF-1000XM5 buds, but it’s sufficient for silencing most incidental sounds. Expect to hear high-frequency noises on occasion. Wind resistance is very strong on these buds. Sony’s 20-level Ambient Sound mode also comes in handy for increasing situational awareness.

Battery life is lengthy at 9 hours (with ANC off), though the 20 hours of additional playtime provided by the charging case is below industry standard. But if you’re seriously thinking about the AirPods 4, then playtime isn’t your priority.

Read our full Sony LinkBuds S review.

5. Beats Studio Buds+

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This director’s cut to the popular Studio Buds retains much of what made the original a success, while enhancing key areas. Stronger processing combined with larger mics and revised front vents for less pressure build-up grants the Studio Buds+ robust noise neutralization. Listeners will enjoy their favorite Apple Music tracks with minimal distractions, along with loud and clear voice calling that isn’t compromised by background noise or wind.

The Studio Buds+ produce clean bass with “ultra-low distortion,” which shows when rocking out to alternative, EDM, and hop-hop tracks. The low end is emphatic and blends nicely with crisp mids and striking highs. 3D audio nerds can breathe easy knowing Apple’s spatial audio technology is onboard for lively surround sound when indulging in Dolby Atmos content.

Battery life is given a noticeable bump (up to 9 hours per charge) and Beats’ proprietary chipset lets you seamlessly switch between iOS/macOS and Android devices. All that and the same attractive ergonomic design, which features 95% new internal components and has a cool translucent colorway like the Nothing Ear (1), make for a sweet deal.

Read our full Beats Studio Buds+ review.