5 things I love about the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 — and 3 things I hate

Beats makes some of the finest headphones, earbuds, and portable Bluetooth speakers money can buy. Every new release from the wireless audio giant seems to eclipse their previous hits.

The all-new Powerbeats Pro 2 wireless earbuds are no different, and they’re on track to surpass their predecessor in popularity and sales.

It isn’t hard to see why the Powerbeats Pro 2 are in high demand. For starters, it’s a Beats product, so by default, it’s already considered cool. These buds are essentially a sporty version of the AirPods Pro 2, but with a Beats aesthetic and fewer iOS perks.

All key hallmarks from the original Powerbeats Pro have been updated and upgraded for the most part.

The fact that they’re futureproof and revered by top tech critics should also be convincing enough to drop $249 on what Tom’s Guide currently ranks the best workout buds overall.

Simply stated, there’s plenty to like about this sequel. There’s also a lot to dislike. Having spent time with the buds longer than they’ve been on the market, I can attest to their strengths, weaknesses, and glaring omissions.

Here are 5 things I love about the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, as well as 3 things I hate.

Love: Increased battery life across the board

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Beats builds on its greatest strength by extending battery life to 10 hours. That is 1 hour more than the previous entry and the highest playtime of any Apple wireless earbuds.

Up to 8 hours is available when using active noise cancellation. Enabling other special features (e.g., Find My, spatial audio) can decrease playtime by 1 to 2 hours. I’m working out 5 days a week (1.5 hours daily) and only need to charge my unit once throughout that timeframe.

The charging case is still clutch for extra playtime. It holds up to 45 hours and features stronger Fast-Fuel charging technology: a 5-minute charge equals 1.5 hours of use. The inclusion of wireless charging (which took far too long) is the cherry on top.

Love: More refined sound

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The original Powerbeats Pro has nice well-rounded sound with impactful bass response that amplifies workouts. These buds are engineered with broader frequency range. In other words, you’ll hear lows, mids, and highs more clearly.

Bass is robust without compromising treble or creating distortion at high volume. Mids are a bit unbalanced, though it’s nothing that the EQ settings in the best music streaming services can’t fix.

The point is that all media (e.g., music, podcasts, videos) sounds loud and energetic, which is ideal for exercising.

Personalized Spatial Audio steals the show by boosting acoustics and clarity on Dolby Atmos content.

Apple’s 3D audio platform brings an immersiveness to Apple Music tracks that you won’t hear on other sports buds, plus the headtracking feature is more precise this time around, whereas it was finicky on Beats’ previous flagship buds, the Fit Pro.

Hate: Noticeably weaker active noise cancellation

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

My first impression of the Powerbeats Pro 2’s ANC performance was mostly positive. Several weeks of testing have changed my perspective. The noise-cancelling technology on these buds is a regression from the Fit Pro.

Is it terrible? Absolutely not. You’re still getting enough noise neutralization to stay focused at the gym or on running trails, as long as your surroundings are moderately quiet.

Our audio editor, Tammy Rogers, mentioned that the buds “struggle slightly with areas filled with loud conversation.” I concur.

High-frequency sounds (e.g., crying babies, sirens) are unavoidable as well. ANC is much more effective on the AirPods Pro 2 and class-leading Jabra Elite Active 8 (Gen 2).

Luckily, Transparency mode is the best it has ever been on Beats buds. The listening mode makes ambient sound and conversations sound loud and more natural.

Love: Better fitness and health integration

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple’s ecosystem operates flawlessly because of its ability to integrate with all brand devices, services, and software. The Powerbeats Pro 2 take complete advantage of this.

Having a built-in heart rate monitor is a huge benefit. It isn’t perfect, nor is it a legitimate replacement for your Apple Watch, but it’s a serviceable alternative to gauge fitness goals on the Apple Health app when recharging your fitness tracker.

Furthermore, the feature supports up to 7 apps in iOS – Nike Run Club, Peloton, Runna, Open, Slopes, YaoYao, and Ladder – along with Android apps that have heart rate capabilities.

Hate: Beats’ unflattering redesign

(Image credit: Future)

The one thing all Beats products have going for them is style. Even though the Powerbeats Pro 2 are trendier than most other sports buds, they’re arguably the brand’s least attractive true wireless creation.

Certain staples like the bold colorways and wrap-around-the-ear design remain treasured traits. The multiple ear tip sizes and slimmer housing are also much appreciated.

At the same time, Powerbeats Pro 2 look less attractive. Their sportier appearance lacks the chicness of the original and other Beats offerings like the Studio Buds+.

The charging case isn’t much to brag about either. It is much smaller than the previous version, but still a bulky chunk of plastic that takes up a lot of pocket real estate.

Love: Retaining the volume rockers

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On-board volume controls seem like a such small virtue when compared to more advanced features on today’s wireless earbuds.

However, they’re a valuable addition to any true wireless control scheme. Just ask anyone who has purchased the Powerbeats Pro.

This follow-up keeps the trademark volume rockers on each bud. The buttons are highly responsive and produce solid tactility for reliable input. Not to mention they are easily accessible.

The only other buds with such user-friendly volume controls are the AirPods Pro 2, which are activated using slide gestures via the touch sensor on either stem.

Hate: Apple’s newest listening modes are MIA

(Image credit: Future)

Any pair of Apple-made buds priced similarly to the AirPods Pro 2 must have a uniform spec sheet.

Despite the Powerbeats Pro 2 carrying their own set of unique tricks (e.g., Android app support, HRM), they are missing Apple’s newest listening modes: Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Hearing Health.

These could be added in a future software update. Then again, if they weren’t available at launch, it makes me think Apple has no intention of bringing them to the Powerbeats Pro 2.

Love: They are platform-neutral

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Pro Fit set a standard for excellent multiplatform capability, thanks to their proprietary chipset that allows for seamless connectivity with iOS/macOS and Android devices.

Oddly, the Powerbeats Pro 2 don’t support this chipset. They are powered by Apple’s H2 processor, which seems like it has been modified to operate better on third-party platforms.

You’re given equal functionality, such as digital assistance (Google Assistant/Siri), firmware updates, one-touch pairing, and Find My (iOS)/Find My Beats (Android) support.

Android device users even receive their own exclusives like multipoint technology to pair the buds with two media devices simultaneously.

Final Thoughts

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It is difficult to overlook some of Beats’ missteps. The dip in ANC performance is unacceptable, especially when the Fit Pro offer some of brand’s best noise reduction to date.

None of Apple’s newest sound features made the cut. And the design, while still eye-catching, isn’t as enamoring as older Powerbeats models, in my opinion.

Still, the Powerbeats Pro 2 have more going for them than not. They appeal to avid exercisers and anyone seeking an elite AirPods Pro alternative. Beats’ signature design wraps firmly around the ear to guarantee superior on-ear stability.

IPX4 protection provides enough sweat/water resistance to survive the wettest and toughest conditions. Battery life, connectivity, and sound quality are all high points as well.