You season 4 is confirmed: Everything we know so far

The City of Love should brace itself because You season 4 brings serial killer and stalker Joe Goldberg to its streets. The Netflix drama will be back to follow Joe's murderous ways as he roams Paris looking for the latest object of his obsession.

You has tracked Joe from New York City, where he murdered Guinevere Beck and several others, to Los Angeles, where he fell for Love Quinn and discovered she was just as unhinged as him. When she got pregnant, they got married and moved to the suburban nightmare of Madre Linda. In season 3, Joe and Love welcomed a baby boy, Henry, but they simply could not stop adding to their body count. Their tense marriage ended explosively (literally) and Joe wound up in Paris, searching for his former boss and stalking target Marienne.

Here's everything we know so far about You season 4.

Netflix has not set the You season 4 release date yet.

The streamer did give You season 4 the green light before the third installment even dropped. On October 13, Netflix released an announcement video for season 4:

So, when might You season 4 be released? Let's look at the history of the show. Season 1 aired on Lifetime and it's finale was in November 2018. Season 2 moved to Netflix and dropped in December 2019.

Season 3 was released nearly two years later, in October 2021, but we can chalk that up to pandemic-related filming delays. Film and television productions are mostly back on track, so it's possible You season 4 premieres as early as fall 2022.

You season 4 cast

The cast of You season 4 will be led by Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a stalker and serial killer.

The events of season 3 indicate Victoria Pedretti will not return as Love Quinn, who seemingly perished in a fiery gas explosion set off by Joe. Of course, Pedretti could make an appearance in a flashback, dream sequence or vision.

Joe has disappeared (and is also presumed dead), so it's unlikely season 4 will bring back most of the characters introduced in Madre Linda. The main exception is Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy, the librarian who is Joe's boss and the latest target of his obsession. Joe has moved to Paris to track her down and, as we've seen before, he's very good at that.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It is possible that Joe returns to California to check on his son, Henry, who he left with his library co-worker and his husband. They are Ben Mehl as Dante Ferguson and Noel Arthur as Lansing.

Another past face who could resurface is Saffron Burrows as Dottie Quinn, Love's mother. Last we saw her, she was heading to rehab. Last we heard of her, she had yielded to Dante and Lansing in a custody battle for Henry. However, Dottie can be persistent, so she may pop up again.

Lastly, could Cardi B make a cameo on You season 4? The rapper and Badgley have made their mutual appreciation of each other well known on Twitter. And when Jimmy Kimmel asked the actor about the possibility of a Cardi B appearance, he said, "Well, I don't know, I definitely can't say. But there is actually — I believe this is true — there's an actual Change.org petition."

When Netflix changed its Twitter bio to read "Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in Season 4," the singer responded with a pitch of her own:

(Image credit: twitter.com/iamcardib)

You season 4 plot and story possibilities

You season 3 will pick up some time after the events of season 3, which ended with Joe living in Paris under the fake name Nick. He is searching for Marienne and her daughter, believing they fled to the City of Love.

"The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4," creator and showrunner Sera Gamble told Deadline.

Even if he does find Marienne and can convince her he's not a psycho, Joe isn't one to settle down for long. Hmm, maybe this is the opportunity for a Netflix crossover between You and Emily in Paris?!

And there's still the open question of his son, who's back in Madre Linda. Joe will undoubtedly feel tremendous guilt about leaving his son in the same way his own mother left him.

"I think it will shape him from this moment forward," Gamble told E! Online. "And even his exact plan of when and if he would return for his son is something that [the writers] will...come together and talk about for hours and hours and hours between snacks."

The other major question is whether Joe will ever face real repercussions for all the killing he's done. "[We] like thinking about the possibility that he'll be punished," Gamble noted. "We frequently end up spinning out just these theoretical conversations about what the most fitting one would be. Should he be killed? Oh no, that would be too easy. Should he be in jail?"