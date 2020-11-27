Xbox Series X flies past PS5 in Star Wars Squadrons upgrade — here's how

While Microsoft has acknowledged some Xbox Series X performance issues, it's set to be the next-gen games console of choice for playing the impressive Star Wars Squadrons.

That's thanks to an upgrade that’ll see both the Series X and the Xbox Series S offer 120 frames per second and 4K resolution support for EA’s latest Star Wars game, as well as a visual upgrade and variable frame rate support. The PS5 is also getting a Star Wars Squadrons upgrade of its own, but it doesn't seem like it'll support the same high frame rates.

As a game all about fast movement in speedy fighter-sized spaceships, a solid and high frame rate can really boost the experience of Star Wars Squadrons. Of course, you’ll need a 4K TV with the appropriate HDMI 2.1 connection and support for a 120Hz refresh rate to take advantage of the 120 fps mode on the Xbox Series X and Series S.

Pilots, rejoice! Next-gen improvements for #StarWarsSquadrons have landed:✔️ 120FPS and 4K support✔️ Enhanced visuals/enhanced performance options ✔️ Improved visual quality + lighting ✔️ Variable frame rate support Full details: https://t.co/zGBzr3Os58 pic.twitter.com/WW576N1E5yNovember 25, 2020

But the option for a high frame rate in a game all aerial and zero-G dogfighting is definitely an ace in the hole for Microsoft’s next-gen consoles.

If you don’t have a 4K TV capable of 120 fps support, then variable frame rate support will still be handy as it’ll help prevent so-called screen tearing in cases of frame rate dips below 120 fps or 60 fps. Speaking of 60 fps, Star Wars Squadrons will be able to run at that frame rate at 4K on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which should promise a crisp and smooth piloting experience.

What's more, improved lighting and graphics also promise to make Star Wars Squadrons look even better on the new Sony and Microsoft games consoles. But overall, it looks like the Xbox Series X has the advantage over the PS5 in delivering the fully upgraded Star Wars Squadrons experience.

Of course, you need to have an Xbox Series X first, and it's tricky to find a console in stock - check out our where to buy Xbox Series X hub for more information and our Black Friday Xbox Series X deals for some sales potential.

If you want a PS5, then check out our where to buy PS5 article, and have a look at our round-up of Black Friday PS5 deals .

And speaking of deals, Black Friday deals are now live, and Cyber Monday deals are coming. So make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for some tech bargains.