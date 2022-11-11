What to watch this weekend: 7 new shows and movies on Netflix, HBO Max and Apple (Nov. 11-13)

Whether you’re in the mood for a comedy, a thriller or a Western, you should be able to find something to watch this weekend. Netflix , HBO Max , Apple TV Plus , Prime Video and more streaming services are offering new releases that run the genre gamut.

At the top of the weekend watch list are three returning fan-favorites. Yellowstone season 5 , brings back Kevin Costner and family for more ranch and political intrigue, while The Crown season 5 takes on the tabloid sensation that was Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce. Mythic Quest season 3 finds the video game crew divided, but as dysfunctional as ever.

In terms of the new shows available, The English stars Emily Blunt as a mother bent on revenge who teams up with a Pawnee man to journey across the Wild West. Zootopia+ expands the world of the 2016 film on Disney Plus . And Tulsa King sees Sylvester Stallone as a mafioso out of his element.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Yellowstone season 5 (Paramount Network)

Kevin Costner’s Western drama returns with more action, scheming and politicking for the Dutton family. Though it’s one of the biggest shows on television, Yellowstone has long been ignored by the uppity-ups at the Emmys — despite bearing resemblances to more acclaimed series like Succession.

Season 5 kicks off by bringing big changes to the status quo in Montana. John Dutton has elevated from being the patriarch of his family’s vast, wealthy ranch to governor of the whole damn state. He installs daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) as his chief of staff, but they both soon learn that they can’t run government like they do the ranch. Meanwhile, Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) are expecting a baby, but happiness may continue to elude them.

The Crown season 5 (Netflix)

Heavy is the head that wears the crown and now, that head belongs to Imelda Staunton. Like clockwork every two seasons, The Crown swaps in a new cast to play the British royals. Staunton takes over as Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman, who replaced Claire Foy. Both Colman and Foy won Emmys for their portrayals, so Staunton has a big coronet to fill.

But as art imitates life, her queen may be overshadowed by the luminous Princess Diana (now portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki). The show moves into the 1990s to cover the headline-generating divorce between Diana and Prince Charles (Dominic West). So, get ready to witness everything from the “revenge dress” to tampongate to Diana’s infamous interview with journalist Martin Bashir.

The English (Prime Video)

The Wild West is also the setting for this new limited series, but instead of modern-day Montana, it takes place in 1890 as settlers continue to their fortunes in new lands. But Emily Blunt’s protagonist, aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke, is chasing vengeance, not gold.

After the death of her son, Cornelia journeys to America to find the man she believes is responsible. Along the way, she connects with a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout named Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer). He wants to reclaim the land that’s rightfully his. They join forces without realizing a shared history also binds them together.

Mythic Quest season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

Somehow, Mythic Quest still floats under the radar, even among its fellow Apple TV Plus shows. Titles like Severance and The Afterparty have taken the spotlight this year, but the workplace comedy is back and in as excellent form as ever.

Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) have left the company where they created Mythic Quest to start their own venture, GrimPop Studios. The oil-and-water partners bicker as much as ever, leaving Dana (Imani Hakim) to act as mediator. Back at their old digs, David (David Hornsby) has his hands full trying to be the boss, Brad (Danny Pudi) returns after a prison stint and Sue (Caitlin McGee) grapples with a promotion.

Tulsa King (Paramount Plus)

The Stallone-aissance hasn’t exactly caught on, despite the effort of Sylvester Stallone. Perhaps Tulsa King will kick it into higher gear since it comes from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Rocky is playing New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who emerges from prison after 25 years.

His loyalty is repaid with an exile by his boss to Tulsa, Oklahoma. That leads Dwight to conclude his mob family doesn’t have his best interests in mind. So, he begins to build a crew from a group of unlikely characters and establish an empire in the unfamiliar environs of the Midwest.

Don’t Worry Darling (HBO Max)

The behind-the-scenes drama of Don’t Worry Darling eclipsed the goings-on in the actual movie. You probably heard at least a little bit of it — the supposed feud between director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Hugh, Harry Styles possibly spitting on Chris Pine, Wilde getting custody papers served while promoting her film, Shia LaBeouf pulling out receipts to prove he wasn’t fired from the project.

Whew! The gossip and rumors were so juicy that they may make the plot of the movie pale in comparison. Pugh’s ‘50s-style housewife Alice enjoys marriage to handsome husband Jack (Styles) and living in their idyllic company town. But as she begins to see cracks in the seemingly perfect facade, Alice questions what exactly is going on in this community.

Zootopia+ (Disney Plus)

The utterly delightful 2016 animated movie Zootopia somehow never got a sequel. Disney is finally rectifying that massive error with a series that dives deeper into the lives of some of the most memorable characters.

As you may recall, the film is set in the titular metropolis where anthropomorphic mammals coexist. Each episode follows a different character, including rabbit cop Judy, the genial sloth Flash, fashion-forward arctic shrew Fru Fru and small-time crook Duke Weaselton.

More new shows to watch this weekend

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 finale (Hulu)

June is attacked again and Luke faces legal troubles, while Nick reveals his true loyalties.

Love Is Blind season 3 finale and reunio n (Netflix)

The couples must decide whether to get married. A reunion reveals who stayed together.

