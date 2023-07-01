What to watch in July 2023: 12 new TV shows and movies on Netflix, Max, Paramount Plus and more

Streaming is coming in hot in July 2023! When it’s sweltering outside, you can stay cool by watching these top new TV shows on Netflix , Max , Disney Plus, Hulu and the other best streaming services .

This month’s slate features some beloved returning favorites, like What We Do in the Shadows season 5, Harley Quinn season 4 and the revival Justified: City Primeval.

Call this sophomore summer, since several shows are back for more, including The Afterparty season 2 on Apple TV Plus, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 and Minx.

On the movie side, The Beanie Bubble continues the trend of corporate chronicles, this time about the craze over the little stuffed animals.

Here’s our guide on what to watch in July 2023.

The Afterparty season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

The murder mystery/comedy has experienced a boom in the last couple of years, as streamers eagerly present shows that allow true crime aficionados to have a (dark) laugh. Like The White Lotus , The Afterparty is a quasi-anthology that carries over some characters.

In season 2, Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) is back on the case when the groom is murdered at a wedding. And look who’s involved: her old pals Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) from the first season. Danner will have to figure out whodunnit by questioning family members, exes and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style. - Kelly Woo

Premieres July 12 on Apple TV Plus

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 (FX)

“Bat!” The vampires from the Isle of Staten return for a fifth season in this hilarious Office-like comedy. Laszlo, Nadja, Nandor and Colin Robinson return, along with their familiar Guillermo.

In the trailer for season 5, Colin is running for Comptroller of New York, while Guillermo — who at the end of last season asked to be turned into a vampire — is slow to change into his new form. This mockumentary benefits from its absurd plot as well as the strength of its cast, which now includes Kristen Schaal as a regular. - Mike Prospero

Premieres July 13 on FX (via Sling or Fubo )

Episodes stream next day via Hulu

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 (Prime Video)

Belly may be summer lovin’, but she isn’t always having a blast. She used to look forward to her time at Cousins Beach, but now she’s torn between brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Oh, what’s an attractive teen girl to do when two hotties are vying for her heart?

Their love triangle is actually the last of their concerns, since the boys’ mom Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) is battling cancer again. Plus, an unexpected visitor casts a dark cloud over the future of the beach house. Belly must rally their families and friends to keep their paradise. - KW

Premieres July 14 on Prime Video

Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Justified may be one of the most underrated shows in television history. Timothy Olyphant’s portrayal of Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens is truly iconic, so it was bittersweet when the show ended its six-season run in 2015.

Now, Olyphant and Justified are back, and they’re leaving Kentucky for Detroit. Justified: City Primeval is loosely based on the Elmore Leonard novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit and is a gripping tale of a lawman versus a madman.

Or should we say, Wildman? While Walt Goggins and Boyd Crowder won’t be returning for City Primeval, we do get Boyd Holbrook as The Oklahoma Wildman in what could be an equally compelling villain for Raylan Givens to bring down in this limited series event. - Malcolm McMillan

Premieres July 18 on FX (via Sling or Fubo )

Episodes stream next day via Hulu

Sweet Magnolias season 3 (Netflix)

Best friends forever … and a day. That’s the motto of longtime confidantes Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley). They need each other’s support more than ever in the third season, as all are dealing with major challenges.

Helen is juggling two men: ex Ryan (Michael Shenefelt) and sweet sous chef Erik (Dion Johnstone), while Dana Sue looks for a way to use Miss Frances’ check to help their community. As for Maddie, she’s wrestling with the best way to help Cal (Justin Bruening) after his bar fight and firing. - KW

Premieres July 20 on Netflix

Minx season 2 (Starz)

The Starz aligned to save Minx after its cancellation by the streamer formerly known HBO Max . Thank goodness, because the ‘70s-era comedy was just hitting its stride at the end of season 1, just like the eponymous magazine.

Now, Minx is exploding in popularity, thanks to its photos spreads of nude men (and the, uh, thoughtful articles). Partners Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), Doug (Jake Johnson) and the entire staff are thrilled as they get more money and recognition. But with a brighter spotlight come bigger temptations, which might be too hot to handle. - KW

Premieres July 21 on Starz

Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount Plus)

Once again, the TSU (Taylor Sheridan Universe) is expanding. The television creator is cranking out an astonishing number of shows, much to Paramount’s delight. Special Ops: Lioness is the first to feature a female protagonist.

Sheridan based this series on a real-life CIA program that sent undercover agents to infiltrate terrorist groups by befriending their wives and daughters. A Marine raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) is recruited by program chiefs Joe (Zoe Saldaña) and Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman). Tasked with getting close to a billionaire’s daughter, Cruz is thrown into an extremely dangerous situation with almost no way out. - KW

Premieres July 23 on Paramount Plus

Harley Quinn season 4 (Max)

(Image credit: HBO Max via YouTube)

#HarlIvy, Gotham City's latest power-couple, is in for an even more complicated set of misadventures on this season of Max's excellent adult animated series. Last we saw them, Harley Quinn showed a smidge of an alliance with the Bat-family, while Ivy ... well, she's taking the wheel at Lex Luthor's Legion of Doom.

Madness, right? Well, that's the name of the Harley Quinn game, as this hilarious romp spent three seasons turning the tables on DC comics favorites. It's far more enjoyable than anything the DC movies have seen in ages, outside of the Birds of Prey movie and Robert Pattinson's The Batman. We expect nothing less from Harley Quinn season 4 . - HTC

Premieres on July 27 on Max

The Witcher season 3 part 2 (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

What kind of mage's spell or trickery can turn Henry Cavill into Liam Hemsworth? That's the big question set up for The Witcher season 3's final trio of episodes. With our heroes having entered a treacherous political game over the protection of Ciri in June's batch, we expect tons of action from the cliffhanger at the conclave of mages.

Also, we need more of The Wild Hunt, the elves that are chasing Ciri. Now that the princess believes she's a Witcher (or at least said so), it looks like she'll be of some help to Geralt in the fight for the future of the continent. Hopefully, though, her magic abilities will finally mature as well. - HTC

Watch on July 27 on Netflix

The Beanie Bubble (Apple TV Plus)

Sometimes, a great cast is all we need to truly believe a premise. That's the case with The Beanie Bubble, the latest product history film (following successes such as Blackberry and Air). Here, we see how Ty Warner (Zach Galifianakis) and business partner Robbie (Elizabeth Banks) stoked the hype around Beanie Babies.

Much like Blackberry, those tiny stuffed animals went from nothing to something and back down to nothing in record time, so expect tons of manic moments. As for the aforementioned cast, Succession's Sarah Snook and Blockers' Geraldine Viswanathan are both must-see these days, and have us truly excited for this one. - HTC

Watch on July 28 on Apple TV Plus

Good Omens season 2 (Prime Video)

Good Omens' first season told the tale of the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant) as they formed an unlikely alliance to save the world from Armageddon and the Antichrist.

But frankly, the story is almost irrelevant, as you’ll be wholly captivated by Sheen and Tennant’s on-screen chemistry as two unlikely friends with literal eons of history together. And while season 2's tale of joining forces to protect the angel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) from the forces of Heaven and Hell will surely be worth watching, expect Sheen and Tennant to once again steal the show and possibly even your heart. - MM

Watch on July 28 on Prime Video

How to With John Wilson season 3 (HBO)

As great as it is to see this docu-comedy return, it’s bittersweet since this is the final season. John Wilson’s quirky personality, anxiety and blunt communication style have made his “investigations” all the more endearing and moving.

Wilson has one more go-around in New York City as he continues his journey of observation, exploration and self-discovery. He encounters some unexpected twists and turns as he takes on the topics of how to find a public restroom, how to work out, and how to clean your ears - KW

Premieres July 8 on HBO and Max

Other notable premieres to watch in July 2023

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 1 (July 6, Netflix)

Shaun White: The Last Run (July 6, Max)

Project Greenlight: A New Generation (July 13, Max)

Foundation season 2 (July 14, Apple TV Plus)

Bird Box Barcelona (July 14, Netflix)

Too Hot to Handle season 5 (July 14, Netflix)

They Cloned Tyrone (July 21, Netflix)

Futurama season 11 (July 24, Hulu)

Dark Winds season 2 (July 30, AMC)

Breeders season 4 (July 31, FX)