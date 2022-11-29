Wednesday's dance scene on Netflix is blowing up online — and it has a surprising origin

We've been watching and enjoying Netflix's Wednesday, but we just learned a little more about the dance scene that's getting a lot of chatter on social media. The dance sequence, seen in Wednesday episode 4, sees Ms. Addams dancing and almost looking a bit possessed at the time.

And this reveal came from Wednesday herself, Jenna Ortega. The star (in a video below) said she "choreographed" the routine herself, credits the goths of the 1980's inspiring her performance. You can see the dance scene below, which takes place at a school function. Watch even if you've already seen the scene, just to see Luis Guzman reacting to someone possibly flirting with 'his' daughter.

Back to the reveal: Ortega (opens in new tab) wrote "Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80’s. Helped me out on this one." Here's a video edit from TikTok (opens in new tab), where it's blowing up.

In a cast-reacts video, the actors who play Wednesday's fellow Nevermore academy students raved about how much they liked the scene. Ortega admitted that she "felt really insecure" about the scene, and that she thinks "it's very obvious that I'm not a dancer or a choreographer." We're hoping that the raves from her cast-mates and fans online give Ms. Ortega a little more confidence about her dancing skills.

Wednesday, which has a good shot of making it into our list of the best Netflix shows, has been on Netflix since last Wednesday (Nov. 23).

The cast of Wednesday reacts to *that* dance scene — which @jennaortega choreographed herself! pic.twitter.com/ljos7uWMj8November 25, 2022

Monster movie fan account @UniHorror_ (opens in new tab) tweeted "Holy shit!! cant even find the words to express how fucking amazing is this #wednesday #wednesdaynetflix Rate @jennaortega this dance out of 10?"

User @JSJdarling (opens in new tab) tweeted "Wednesday’s little dance is THE best part of the series. Might be one of my favorite things of 2022."

And, naturally, the TikTok users are turning this dance into a challenge:

Analysis: More of this, please

It's fantastic that Ortega was given the freedom to come up with her own dance number, and it seems that she may have been inspired by how connected she feels to the character. Talking to Wired (opens in new tab), she talked about how she loves to dance , but she also talked about some of her oddest characteristics.

In that interview, she revealed was talking about her friendship with Maddie Ziegler (Dance Moms) and stated "She’s such a weirdo and I’m a weirdo in the way I used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger. Little lizards that I found that were dead in my backyard."

So, if you happen to be so lucky as to find an actor who is a great fit for such an iconic character as Wednesday Addams, and you actually find one whose real life behavior seems similar to the character? This dance scene proves that you need to let them improvise all the time.