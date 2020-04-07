Watch Schitt's Creek season 6 online: How to stream the series finale live from anywhere on earth

If you're like us, you want to watch the Schitt's Creek series finale online live with everyone else. The previously-cult fave comedy has become a genuine pop culture phenomenon.

After six seasons, Schitt's Creek is closing up. If you live in the US or Canada, you can watch the series finale live. But don't worry if you're one of the millions of international fans — you can still watch Schitt's Creek online.

Season 6 has been wrapping up the Rose family's misadventures. Co-creator Dan Levy's aim this final season has been to "give the audience what they want but also give them something new and expected that doesn’t feel outside of the show."

The Schitt's Creek series finale, titled "Happy Ending," celebrates the wedding between David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid), but David panics when there’s rain on his wedding day. The rest of the Roses — dad Johnny (Eugene Levy), mom Moira (Catherine O'Hara) and sister Alexis (Annie Murphy) — rally the entire town to make sure their big day goes off without a hitch.

The finale will be followed by an hour-long special titled Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell.

Schitt's Creek Season 6 series finale start time The Schitt's Creek series finale airs tonight (Tuesday, April 7) from 8:00-8:31 pm ET on Pop TV.

How to watch Schitt's Creek season 6 anywhere, with a VPN

Americans aren't up a proverbial Schitt's Creek if they're out of town and away from their TV. Watching the final season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch Schitt's Creek online in the US

There's only one way to watch Schitt's Creek season 6 online in the US: the Pop TV website. But there's a catch: You need a cable or satellite TV package to log in.

But you can still watch Pop if you've cut the cord by subscribing to one of the best streaming services that carries the network.

Here's which live TV streaming services carries Pop:

Fubo TV : Local channels and sports coverage for $54.99

Local channels and sports coverage for $54.99 Hulu With Live TV : 60-plus channels and access to Hulu's library and originals for $54.99

60-plus channels and access to Hulu's library and originals for $54.99 YouTube TV: Unlimited DVR storage, 70-plus channels for $49.99

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including all four major networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. YouTube TV also has an unlimited cloud DVR storage. View Deal

(Image credit: Pop TV)

How to watch Schitt's Creek season 6 in Canada

Oh, Canada, watching the Schitt's Creek series finale is a total breeze for you! Just tune into the CBC channel on Tuesday, April 7 at 8 pm ET.

How to watch Schitt's Creek season 6 in the UK

Sorry UK fans of Schitt's Creek, you'll have to wait until season 6 hits Netflix. Luckily, you won't have to wait too long. Netflix UK recently tweeted the Schitt's Creek season 6 release date:

The sixth and ~final~ season of Schitt's Creek comes to Netflix on 14 May. pic.twitter.com/vXEeqcW28CMarch 16, 2020

Watch Schitt's Creek on Netflix: When is Season 6 coming to the US?

American Netflix users may have to wait a little longer than UK users to watch Schitt's Creek season 6. What's On Netflix is predicting U.S. Netflix fans will wait until October.

But there's trouble a-brewing in the relationship that could get in the way.

CBC president and CEO Catherine Tait told the podcast Content Canada that "We’re not going to do deals that hurt the long-term viability of our domestic industry. A number of countries have done deals, as we did, with Netflix … and over time we start to see that we’re feeding the growth of Netflix, or we’re feeding the growth of Amazon, rather than feeding our own domestic business and industry."

But for now, if you've yet to check into the Rosebud Motel, you don't have to wait to catch up. You can watch Schitt's Creek on Netflix right now, as the streaming titan has the first five seasons of the show for your binge-watching pleasure.