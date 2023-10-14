France vs South Africa live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final free online

France vs South Africa is about as big as a Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final can get. Hosts vs defending champions, it also has the feel of irresistible force against immovable object to it with Gallic flair meeting the Springbok Bomb Squad in a titanic knockout contest almost wasted this early.

If you're on the lookout for a France vs South Africa live stream, keep reading and we'll explain how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and where you can see every game for FREE.

If anyone doubted whether a luxuriously gifted France could stand up to rugby's toughest tests, Les Bleus proved the naysayers wrong with a 27-13 defeat of New Zealand on RWC 2023 opening night. Fabien Galthie's side hasn't put a foot wrong since, with captain Antoine Dupont's broken cheekbone the only worry. After missing the 60-7 destruction of Italy last time, the scrum half will return for the Springboks wearing a protective mask to load the bullets for center pairing Gael Fickou and Yoram Moefana.

South Africa will again look to dominate up front with its gargantuan pack, led by captain Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth, one of the most complete locks in the world. The Springboks' forward muscle has proved telling, winning seven of the last eight contests between the sides, though France won the most recent contest 30-26 in November 2022, a spiky affair that featured two red cards. So it could be again, with director of rugby Rassie Erasmus claiming this week that France is "very clever" at exaggerating high tackles to win penalties.

France are marginal favorites, but this is too close to call. Read on and we'll show you how to access France vs South Africa live streams and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 wherever you are.

FREE France vs South Africa live streams

Watch the France vs South Africa live stream for FREE

Great news if you live in Ireland – you can watch a live stream of France vs South Africa absolutely FREE on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player streaming platform.

This match will be shown on ITV 1 and ITVX in the U.K. (free with license fee) and free on the SABCSport streaming service in South Africa (there are, however, some restrictions on the OVHD platform, so check your local listings for more details).

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while the Rugby World Cup is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use the likes of RTÉ Player. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, ExpressVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

Watch France vs South Africa from anywhere

ExpressVPN really does tick every box. It's fast, secure and a doozy to use. Even if you do run in to trouble, there's genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service there to get you through. And you can even give it a try risk-free, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're an Irish citizen abroad, for example, choose a server location based in Ireland.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to RTÉ Player on your web browser and watch the free France vs South Africa live stream as you would at home.

France vs South Africa live streams by country

How to watch the France vs South Africa live streams in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the France vs South Africa live stream. If you don't already have it, subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

A number of games are also being shown on the network's CNBC channel, but this match-up is not one of them.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable France vs South Africa live stream.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. That includes classics like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and This Is Us, to new shows like Twisted Metal and Bupkis.

Watch France vs South Africa for FREE in the U.K.

Along with every other game at the tournament, the France vs South Africa live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Kick-off for this one is at 8 p.m. U.K. time on Sunday.

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your usual live stream — we recommend ExpressVPN as the very best around.

How to watch a France vs South Africa live stream in Australia

Stan Sport has secured the rights for the 2023 RWC, meaning you'll need a subscription in order to watch France vs South Africa Down Under. Get a basic Stan sub for $10/month, then add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's worth noting that the Rugby World Cup semi-finals, plus the final on October 28, will also be shown for FREE on Channel 9 and the network's 9Now streaming service.

Traveling outside Oz? You can use a VPN to watch your Stan stream, that will otherwise be geo-blocked. Choose from our best VPN list, or just head to the no. 1 ExpressVPN.

How to watch the France vs South Africa live stream in New Zealand

Those in New Zealand will need Sky Sport to watch France vs South Africa (kick-off at 8 am Monday morning) and the entirety of the Rugby World Cup. Subscriptions cost $63.98 NZD/month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer.

Alternatively, there's Sky Sport Now for no strings attached rolling plans — they're $24.99/week, $44.99/month, $449.99/year or $89.99 for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass to see every game of this tournament.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You might want to try using a virtual private network, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the France vs South Africa live stream in Singapore

If you're a rugby lover in Singapore, you'll need beIN Sports to watch all the RWC 2023 games. To do so, you'll specifically need the service's RWC Pass at the cost of S$85.90 — even if you already subscribe to a normal beIN Sports package.

Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. SGT on Monday in Singapore.

Expat living in Singapore? Assuming you have a U.K. TV license, you can watch every Rugby World Cup match on ITVX using a VPN.

How to watch the France vs South Africa live stream in South Africa

Rugby fans in South Africa can also watch France vs South Africa for free. Kick-off is at 9 pm SAST.

A last-minute sub-licensing deal means Springboks games will be available free-to-air on SABC, with selected games available on SABCSport.com’s live streaming channel. There are, however, restrictions on the OVHD platform, meaning millions will not be able to view the matches carried by SABC. Check local listings for more details.

If you want to watch every fixture at the Rugby World Cup 2023, then pay-tv channel SuperSport is where you need to go. There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

If you're currently outside the States but don't want to miss any of the France vs South Africa action, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.