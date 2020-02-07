Watch the Democratic debate online: Live stream the candidates from New Hampshire

Hopefully, we can forget Iowa while we watch the Democratic debate tonight. Yes, we're in the shadow of a painfully awkward caucus (which still isn't resolved), but even though it hasn't been the party's week, we continue on with another round of lively discourse.

While the Iowa DNC chair called for a recanvassing of the vote, it's impossible to ignore the results that showed Vermont senator Bernie Sanders and South Bend, IN mayor Pete Buttigieg taking the lead. Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren and former U.S. vice president Joe Biden will likely take their shots at the leading candidates.

Meanwhile, Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar's still got the co-endorsement of the New York Times editorial board, which split its vote with Warren. Billionaire Tom Steyer's latest stab at relevance saw him lash out at other candidates in an attack ad.

New Hampshire Democratic debate start time, channel The verbal fisticuffs begin tonight (Feb. 7) at 8 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Pacific) at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. The main broadcast network is ABC.

The debate is scheduled to end at 11 p.m. Eastern.

How you can watch the Democratic debate from anywhere

If you're already paying for a live streaming service, you don't need to stop using it because it doesn't work in the country you've travelled to. A VPN (a virtual private network) can help you connect through a U.S. server, as if you were back at home.

How can I watch the Democratic debate online?

The New Hampshire Democratic debate is co-hosted by ABC News and Apple News and local broadcast network WMUR-TV.

ABC News is also streaming the app on Apple News, Roku, Hulu, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and the ABC News site and mobile phone apps.

These major streaming services get ABC, so they'll also work:

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's $55 monthly package includes ABC in its live streaming service. A cloud DVR lets you record and watch things later.

AT&T TV Now: The service formerly known as DirecTV starts at $65 a month, and this Plus package includes HBO.

YouTube TV: You'll find ABC among the 70-plus channels YouTube TV includes for $50 a month. And YouTube TV is another streaming service that boasts a cloud DVR feature.

Tonight's Democratic debate lineup

Joe Biden (former vice president)

Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, IN mayor)

Amy Klobuchar (MN senator)

Bernie Sanders (VT senator)

Tom Steyer (billionaire)

Elizabeth Warren (MA senator)

While the folks on stage have stayed the same since the January debate, the focus has slightly shifted. Now that Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg basically came out at the top from Iowa (even the AP won't call the race), the spotlight will be on those two candidates.

If you forget, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang left the stage group as he complained that he didn't get enough of a chance to raise his low poll numbers. Cory Booker suspended his campaign, and both Deval Patrick (former governor, Massachusetts) and Mike Bloomberg (former mayor, New York) haven't earned a spot on a stage yet, due to low polling.