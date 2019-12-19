How to watch the December Democratic debate: Start time, free streams

We're hitting pause on impeachment news and getting ready to watch the Democratic debate tonight. And, thankfully, the stage is shrinking down to give the remaining candidates more time to argue the issues. Here's everything you need to know to live stream tonight's Democratic debate, including where you can live stream it online for free, even if you've cut the cord.

Since the remaining candidates are all on the same side when it comes to the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump, they're likely going to spend this debate focusing on trying to gain some momentum or land a critical verbal hit on those with rising stock.

Since former vice president Joe Biden's still at the head of polling, we're curious about whether or not he'll jump in the fray, or try and stay above it all with the intent to select one of these candidates as his veep.

When is tonight's Democratic debate? The December debate starts soon — 8 p.m. Eastern | 5 p.m. Pacific. Yes, those in the U.K. are staying up until 1 a.m. GMT, which even I couldn't do for this debate.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) has the most to gain at the moment, as her position in the pack has slowed after questions of how she will use taxes to pay for her plans. Warren and senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) have avoided attacking each other, and we'll all have our eyes on them to see if this quiet coalition continues.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, somehow made it out of the last debate rather clean, even after his polling numbers rose to make him a concern. The left wing of the party sees Mayor Pete as too centrist, and recent headlines about his fundraising events and past jobs as a consultant will likely give other competitors openings to attack — but will he already have a rejoinder ready?

Meanwhile, there's also Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), financier Tom Steyer and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who round out the bottom of the pack and need to find a way to make themselves a compelling figure.

Tonight's Democratic debate lineup

Joe Biden (former vice president)

Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, IN mayor)

Amy Klobuchar (MN senator)

Bernie Sanders (VT senator)

Tom Steyer (billionaire)

Elizabeth Warren (MA senator)

Andrew Yang (tech entrepreneur)

The pack has thinned even more. Yes, as you look at the debate roster (in alphabetical order), you'll see the lack of 3 faces we had at the last debate: Cory Booker, Tulsi Gabbard and Kamala Harris. Booker and Gabbard didn't get enough of the vote in qualifying polls, while Harris dropped out.

Julián Castro, who was not at the Nov. debate, will be airing an ad during the debate. Booker also has an ad coming.

Neither Deval Patrick (former governor, Massachusetts) and Mike Bloomberg (former mayor, New York) have polled well enough to appear at the debate.

How can I watch the Democratic debates online?

Tonight's Democratic debate airs tonight on CNN (including CNN International and CNN en Español) and PBS stations.

CNN is on Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV and AT&T TV Now (fka DirecTV Now).

Where can I live stream tonight's Democratic debate?

Trying to stream the Democratic debate? It's going to be streamed on pbs.org/newshour, pbs.org, politico.com and CNN.com.

How do I use a VPN to watch the December Democratic debate online?

If you're on vacation, and you want to use the streaming service you're paying for — which could it you with a location-based blackout issues while abroad — you might need a VPN. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server and watch the draft as if you were at home.

